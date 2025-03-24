A divorcee has taken to social media to pen a heartfelt apology to her mother, who has passed away

Making the apology with a video of herself in her wedding dress, the divorcee apologised to her mum for failing in her marriage

Seven months after she walked down the aisle, the lady ended the union and noted that people laughed at her decision

A divorcee, Rosaria Antonio, has apologised to her late mother on TikTok after her marriage of seven months crashed.

While the reason for the divorce wasn't stated, Rosario said she failed in her marriage and apologised to her deceased mum for it.

In a TikTok post, Rosario expressed sadness that people now laugh at her for returning to her father's house and noted that she tried her best while the marriage lasted. Her apology read:

"Dear mama, even in your grave, I'm sorry for failing in my marriage and getting divorced in just 7 of being married.

"They now laugh at me for going back into papas home. But I tried my best."

She posted a short clip of herself in her wedding dress and layered her apology message on it.

In another post, she showed netizens what she looked like as a single lady, when she was married and as a divorcee.

Watch her video below:

Divorcee's post stirs reactions

Jeniffer Tshiamo Mooketsi said:

"Marriage is a beautiful gift from God, and I’m truly blessed with a loving and caring husband. But I also deeply respect women who choose to walk away when a marriage no longer serves their peace…"

Favour Mwaba Mwenya said:

"Way better than coming home in a casket. You're brave and I applaud you for that!!!"

King Gava said:

"It takes a lot of courage to say goodbye to what you you tried to built for a certain period.l salute those courageous women."

Knight❤️ said:

"You even tried 7 months is too much 😹😹😹there is a lady who come direct to her fathers house after the first night of honeymoon 😹😹😹till today she has never said what happened and never went back."

Taaaaaadz said:

"Better than losing your mental health peace and life u will try again sis...I return after 4 months they laughed I found love again 2yrs later. we are celebrating 5yrs this year."

anelebriegumboe said:

"We are proud of you ❤️❤️❤️❤️you came back home alive."

Charity said:

"I have been married for 1 n half years but I'm suffering and I'm afraid of quitting bcz of my relatives. I'm hurting each n everyday."

user1553162920742 said:

"We don't laugh at those coming back from failed marriage but instead we celebrate them for being strong enough to let go and come back home safely."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady had apologised to her mum following their reunion after 18 years of separation.

Lady apology letter to dad trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady's apology letter to her strict dad on WhatsApp had gone viral.

In the letter made available on social media, the lady expressed her regret for the wrongdoing and took full responsibility for her actions. She said she realised how her actions affected her dad and pleaded that it was never her intention to cause him harm.

"..I take full responsibility for my mistake, and I deeply regret it. I should have thought things through better, and I realize now how my actions affected you. Please know that it was never my intention to cause any harm, and I truly value our relationship..." a part of her letter read.

