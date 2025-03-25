A Nigerian man has cried out for advice after his wife-to-be destroyed his international passport and travel documents

According to him, his fiancée stated that she would not allow him to leave Nigeria without taking her along

The man lamented that his flight had been scheduled for Thursday and has vowed to make his fiancée pay dearly for her actions

A man is in a dilemma after his fiancée destroyed his international passport and travel documents a few days before he would relocate overseas.

The man shared his story with barrister Atanda Olatunji, who in turn posted it on Facebook and gave an advice.

According to the story barrister Atanda shared anonymously, the man said he got home to discover his wife-to-be had ruined his international passport and travel documents and wasn't sorry for her actions.

He said she vowed not to let him go abroad without her, accusing him of trying to dump her after five years of dating.

Distraught that his scheduled flight is on Thursday and his documents have been destroyed, the man is seeking legal ways to deal with his wife-to-be. His full story read:

"I got back home yesterday only to discover that my fiancee has D£stroyed my int£rnational passp0rt and other traveling D0cuments.

"Atanda, this girl has been thr£atening me that i can't leave her and travel 0ut without taking her along

"She is accusing me of trying to leave her after 5 years relationship

"I have explained several times to her that i will w0rk a way for her to join me over there and we will get married there.

"Atanda, my flight is on Thursday and she just destroyed my int£rnational passp0rt and other travel D0cuments.

"And she did not even run away but standing her ground that i can't do anything.

"Atanda, i don't want to touch her so i won't kpai someone but I want to do something.

"Pls Atanda, just tell me the whole L£gal ways i can go through to Ja'iL her.

"She must pay dearly for this.

"I need response before i go out of control."

While urging the man not to lay hands on her, barrister Atanda advised him to gather evidence and report her to the nearest police station, stating that the crime she committed is punishable with up to 10 years or a fine of 2 million Naira or both under Section 10(b) of the Immigration Act 2015 (as amended), with penalties specified under Section 10(h) of the same Act.

Outrage trailed the woman's actions

Chibuzor Taiye Ogbonta said:

"She must have been showing these tendencies. You should have read the room and hide your travel and other important documents. Sorry for the loss and eventual delay."

Lawal Joshua said:

"That girl must have been destroying some of his home appliances before this time. My brother, that girl will destroy you if she eventually follow you abroad where the law is much favourable to women. My brother run from the devil now."

Francis Asekhamhe Dele said:

"This happened when a woman see marriage as her only thing she can achieve in life. From jealousy you graduate to witchcraft, you guys should stay away from over protective and over jealous women. They can even take your life in name of protecting her territory. This is not love ❤️ but pure witchcraft."

Happiness De Lawyers Wigmaker said:

"God abeg! Make i no date wetin i no go fit explain oo😂😂."

Temitope Victor Owokole said:

"This girl will definitely show him ségè abroad assuming he takes her there eventually. What if Bro was even codedly running for his life. His eyes must have seen a lot in that house. Chai!"

Oreva Gloria Joseph said:

"The devil in human form. Shey marriage na by force . Thou must men dey do what she accused you of but, they are other ways to deal with issues like this.

"What happens to written agreement? and when the time elapses and you don't show up, she move on with her life period."

Bolade Evelyn said:

"Thank God she has shown you her true colour before marrying her. Just don't even dare to marry her again cos she will show you shege banza in marriage.

"I pray you are able to retrieve your documents on time and travel. I wish you well."

