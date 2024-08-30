A heartbroken mother of three was emotional as she cut her deceased husband's international passport using scissors

The woman said they were supposed to travel out together, but sadly, that did not materialise as he died

A video of the widow cutting her man's passport went viral online and she had to explain the reason for her action

A widow, @deeliciousone, has mourned her late husband, who died days before they travelled out of the country.

Her husband's demise meant the trip did not hold.

She and her husband were supposed to travel out before his demise.

@deeliciousone took to TikTok to mourn her husband and shared a clip where she cut a part of his passport with scissors.

The mother of three said her heart broke into a million pieces when she cut his passport. Her video generated a buzz on TikTok. She captioned it:

"We were meant to be travelling the week after. Who knew you were going to be with the Lord before that trip. my heart breaks thinking of you not being here my beloved husband. Rest in perfect peace KC."

Why she cut her husband's passport

Replying a netizen, the widow noted that she still has all her man's documents but had to cut a part of his passport at the request of the UK government. In her words:

"I’m holding on to all his passports and documents. The UK government request for you to cut a little part of the edge to prevent theft and to avoid it used fraudulently."

The video broke hearts

,flashed said:

"I feel your pain because I lost my husband last year December 6,we plan to travel December 23 we book tickets book hotel hmmmmmm he died before 23 so painful."

Nims89 said:

"My sister got her passport in August, sept she died. her passport 5 years later is still valid😭😭. meh man it hurts."

Dameeoye said:

"Why cut it. I know it hurts but someday you need his memories don’t be quick to destroy his stuffs please Hod is your strength and joy."

Anyanwu Mirian said:

"So sorry for your loss. Please accept my sincere condolences. May God continue to be with you."

mini said:

"I still kept my mom's passport for years now. yes it hurts but just remember them as your guiding angels now.be strong."

sesita said:

"Same here...I lost mine last September a week after I got my UK visa..hmm this life no balance at all. Iast night he was in my dream n good to see him again."

