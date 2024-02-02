A heartwarming TikTok video of a Nigerian lady who met her mother for the first time in 18 years has gone viral

The lady, who travelled to her mother’s home, embraced her tightly as soon as they saw each other after the long separation

The video showed the woman kneeling down to apologise to her mother for being away from her for 18 years

A touching video of a tearful reunion between a Nigerian woman and her mother after 18 years of being apart has captured the hearts of many TikTok users.

The woman, who had travelled a long distance to visit her mother’s home, ran into her arms and hugged her warmly as soon as they laid eyes on each other after the lengthy separation.

The lady was excited to meet her.

Source: TikTok

The video shared by @aromute20 also showed the woman kneeling down in front of her mother and sobbing as she asked for her forgiveness for staying away from her for 18 years, while the mother smiled and caressed her hair, expressing her happiness to have her daughter back in her life.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Python 2 King reacted:

“Aber tell mummy make she pray for my mom oo0 as you meet your mom alive I go meet my mom I seeee.”

Cute Favorite said:

“Omoh Cold catch me as I Dey watch this video God pls keep my mom safe for me oo.”

Harry.com wrote:

“Mother is supreme. May God bless them for us, and they will live to enjoy their labour in our lives.”

Elvis Khalifa commented:

“I know them very well we stayed in one village after Udo.”

Elvis Khalifa:

“I'm really happy for you my Sister, You came back in good health.”

Kaykay85:

“U make me cry my mummy i wish u re live i 4 spoil u but na daddy dey shop am it is well.”

Pat- lje:

“This is so emotional.”

Tutu 45:

“I can wait to see my mom and siblings too.”

After 7 years abroad, Nigerian lady reunites with mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that many people online were moved by a video of a Nigerian woman who travelled back from a foreign country to surprise her mum after being away for 7 years.

The video captured the emotional moment when the mum was standing outside, unaware of her daughter’s arrival, when her daughter ran towards her and embraced her with all her strength.

They stayed in each other’s arms for a long time, shedding tears of happiness and gratitude.

