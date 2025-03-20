A young lady who recently participated in the Hallelujah Challenge organised by Nathaniel Bassey has shared her testimony

In a video, the lady, who had always longed for marriage, shared how she had prayed and danced like a bride last month, in faith that her wedding day would soon arrive

Barely one month after she participated in the prayer challenge, her desire was granted as the love of her life got engaged to her

An inspiring testimony of faith has emerged from a young lady who participated in the Hallelujah Challenge, a prayer initiative led by Nathaniel Bassey.

The lady shared her story on TikTok as evidence of the rewards that come from trusting and having faith in God

Lady gets engaged after joining Hallelujah Challenge

Identified on TikTok as @temi_delight, the lady shared an emotional account of her journey, which began with a fervent prayer for marriage.

In a video posted online, she recalled how she had danced and prayed with unshakeable faith, convinced that her wedding day was imminent.

Barely a month after participating in the prayer challenge, the lady's prayers were answered in a dramatic and unexpected way.

The love of her life proposed to her, marking the beginning of a new chapter in her life.

Overjoyed and grateful, she shared her testimony with the world, expressing her heartfelt thanks to God for His faithfulness.

In her words:

"This is me. Hallelujah Challenge 21st February 2025. I'm getting married this year, I'm getting engaged this year. Who says God doesn’t answer prayers, I documented it because I had faith and was persuaded that He had done it. So please hold on to His promises, your testimony is on it’s way."

Reactions as lady gets engaged after Hallelujah Challenge

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Expensive said:

"I dressed like a pregnant woman on 10th February and I miss my period march. Am positive indeed God Dey."

@Ayodeji Arowolo stated:

"Alright, so I'm privileged to be the lucky man in this love story and reading some of the comments I couldn't help but smile. So I decided to shed some light."

@D’mmyReflect said:

"Abeg when dem won do another hallelujah challenge hope say no be next year oooo eyin fans mi eda mi loun."

@Tastebuds said:

"I don’t know what to believe again. I also participated in the hallelujah challenge, and just a day later, I met a nice guy we’ve been talking lately and he’s asking me out already."

@Nora -lee said:

"Why are people shouting she was in a serious relationship b4 you never see people wey dey relationship for 6yrs and still break up congratulations my sister."

@Iyanuoluwa Nifemi Phebian added:

"Whether serious relationship or not GOD DID this! Congratulations Temi God wey do your own no go forsake me, Ayo is a good guy and I must really congratulate you."

Watch the video here:

Lady welcomes baby after hallelujah Challenge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady went viral after sharing the testimony she got from Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge.

She showed how she danced with a fake baby bump during the 2024 programme and how she welcomed her baby after losing four babies.

