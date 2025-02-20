Mixed reactions have trailed the apology letter that a young lady sent her strict father on WhatsApp

According to the lady, she had offended her father and he requested she write him an apology letter

Some people who read the letter said they detected she used AI to write it, while others spoke about their experiences with strict parents

A young lady, @breetesley, has posted the apology letter she sent to her strict dad on WhatsApp after she wronged him.

She did not state the offence she committed but the content of the lady got the internet buzzing.

Content of apology letter

In the letter seen on TikTok, the lady took full responsibility for her action, expressing regret for doing it.

She said she realised how her actions affected her dad and pleaded that it was never her intention to cause him harm. A part of her apology letter read:

"..I take full responsibility for my mistake, and I deeply regret it. I should have thought things through better, and I realize now how my actions affected you.

Please know that it was never my intention to cause any harm, and I truly value our relationship..."

The lady told netizens that her parents are strict. Some people argued that she must have used AI for the letter due to some expressions she used. Her dad replied the letter with "Received and accepted."

At the time of this report, her post has garnered over 43k views and over 190 comments.

The apology letter she sent her dad is below:

People comment on her apology text

Prince Denis said:

"Hii nayo ni chatgpt handwriting halafu."

Wacuka said:

"Plagiarism 😅Next tym don't use ChatGPT try Deepseek."

Lena❤️ said:

"AI language detected there."

Faith 💞🥰 said:

"This was me yesterday with my mum na I had to sign it ndio nisiseme si mimi niliandika and I should send it to me man to see the kind of gal she is dating 😫😢🥹🥹 lemme tell you maina."

Ma' Uhtred🦋💜 said:

"My dad asked for printed apology letter. imagine kwenda cyber kuprintisha."

evelyne said:

"😭This was me on Sunday I had to call my mom after she said a text wasn't enough for an apology."

Ace Afrikan said:

"When writing an apology you should not include an excuse."

Alehadro.m said:

"ChatGPT language detected."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man had stumbled upon an apology letter his mother wrote to his dad in 1993.

Lady shares how she wronged her dad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had tearfully confessed on social media about how she wronged her dad seven years after his demise.

She said she would never forgive herself over the incident. Narrating what happened, she said her dad already booked her ticket to school after the December 2016 holidays, but she did not want to resume school early.

According to the lady, she acted rudely and wildly towards her dad on the way and cleaned the kiss he gave her on the forehead in his presence. She noted that his parting words were that she should make him proud.

