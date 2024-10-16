A Nigerian man splashed N75m on a new car for his wife, while his young son gets a toy car worth N1m

The man also revealed that he has six other cars, including a GLE, Chevrolet Camaro, and G-Wagon

People who came across the video hailed the man and gave their opinions on his choice of cars and perceived wealth

A Nigerian revealed the amount he spent to get a car for his wife and young son.

He said he bought a car worth 75 million naira for his wife while his son got a toy car worth one million naira.

Nigerian man buys news cars for wife and son. Photo: @patorchizzy1

Source: TikTok

The man made this known in a video shared by @patorchizzy on TikTok.

When asked which phone he used, he said he used an iPhone 14 Pro Max and 12 Pro Max.

The man also revealed that he has six other cars, including a GLE, Chevrolet Camaro, and G-Wagon.

The video was captioned:

“He just got a car of 1M for his son. Money nah water.”

Watch the video below:

Many react as man spends N76m on cars

People who came across the video hailed the man for his wealth.

@Mirabel Hair said:

"I must marry rich man or i remain single."

@Jereythehussla said:

"Where una Dey see this money, even if na business make una put us through."

@zara 2021 said:

"Girls no go let he Dm rest na."

@Fedieksy said:

'Small children nowadays get car n I still the trek. I blame my papa."

@Casie said:

"I decree in my life my God give me a husband that will take me to my next level."

@Elohor Becky said:

"oga u funny , u just dey tell the public ur life history . na wa oo u too do oo."

