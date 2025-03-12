A Nigerian lady shared how a man tricked her into paying N57,000 for food and fuel on their first date

A Nigerian lady who went on a first date narrated how she ended up paying for the food and the man’s fuel.

She spilled details about how it happened, stating that the man claimed to be having network issues.

Man Blocks Lady After Tricking Her Into Paying N57k For Food and Fuel on First Date, She Reacts

Source: Twitter

In a post by @Nimisioluwa on X, the young lady shared how it all happened.

She said:

"Lagos men has shown me shege banza again. I said lemme try dating again then I met this guy on ig, he planned a date and location, his friend came to join us at the restaurant and we ordered platter but his friend said he want something different so he told him to order.

"When it was time to pay he started pacing around, I went to meet him to ask what happened then he said his bank network is not loading which he showed me then I suggest payment to save us from the embarrassment coming and he promised to refund asap.

"He told me to lend him 10k. I didn’t hear from him day 1 after the date and he said he his trying to sort the banking issue and he would go to bank on Monday to send me my money. I asked him Monday last week before my finger accident and he said he his at the bank, I found out now this werey has blocked me.

"I basically paid for the food platter and the one his friend bought and he still borrowed 10k cash to fuel his car cos he needed to buy fuel for his car and the bank network is bad so he will use the 10k cash to pay for the fuel."

See her tweet below:

Reactions trail lady's dating experience

@benueboypj2_

"But I ask you for 20k the other day, you no give me….oya naw."

@TheOnlyFarry

"Learn from the shege & recover. Next time, if their bank app is not working on the very first date, your own too should stop working right there instantly. Ki gbogbo yin jojo fo plate papo."

@_temidun

"Long story cut short bayi. You use 57k do giveaway?? For this economy? Allah will replenish you in multiple folds sis. We will have go for a girl’s dinner date with that money but you sha don spend am for man Abi ? Pele baby mi."

Source: Legit.ng