Man Upgrades Wife's Car to New Mercedes Benz 2024 Model, She Hails Him
- A woman hailed her loving husband after he upgraded her car to a new Mercedes Benz 2024 model
- She posted a video of TikTok showing when her old car was being towed away, and her hubby got her the new one
A woman recently got her car upgraded to the Mercedes Benz 2024.
According to her, her husband did the upgrade for her.
A video posted by @sighfyfashion_official on TikTok showed when her old car was being towed away, and her hubby got her the new one.
She also hailed her husband and appreciated him for the upgrade.
The woman said:
“POV: When hubby decided to upgrade car, old things shall pass away. Congratulations to the new Mercedes Benz 2024 model owner. The real Odogwu. Thank you my crown.”
Watch the video below:
Reactions trail woman's video
Many people who came across the video hailed her husband and congratulated her on the new one.
Legit.ng compiled some of the comments.
@Kate obaduyi said:
”Congratulations faith this one na small one before the end of the year the.one way dey come go pass this one in Jesus name”
@Lifestyle Vloger UK said:
”I dey always avoid driving close to cars like this, I no get neck for gbese if I mistakenly scratch am.”
@Gina said:
“Wow!!! An upgrade is necessary 🥰🥰. Congratulations to the family”
@DebbieKay486 said:
“Bless him. I tap into it for my family too.”
@Ifunanya said:
“Can can some jump from 10 plate to 24. Just to flex. Just saying.”
Man splashes N75m on vehicle for wife
In a related story, a Nigerian man spent N75m on a new car for his wife, while his young son got a toy car worth N1 m.
The man also revealed that he has six other cars, including a GLE, Chevrolet Camaro, and G-Wagon.
People who came across the video hailed the man and gave their opinions on his choice of cars and perceived wealth.
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng