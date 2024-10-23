A woman hailed her loving husband after he upgraded her car to a new Mercedes Benz 2024 model

She posted a video of TikTok showing when her old car was being towed away, and her hubby got her the new one

Many people who came across the video hailed her husband and congratulated her on the new one

A woman recently got her car upgraded to the Mercedes Benz 2024.

According to her, her husband did the upgrade for her.

Man upgrades wife's car to new Mercedes Benz 2024 model. Photo: @sighfyfashion_official

Source: TikTok

A video posted by @sighfyfashion_official on TikTok showed when her old car was being towed away, and her hubby got her the new one.

She also hailed her husband and appreciated him for the upgrade.

The woman said:

“POV: When hubby decided to upgrade car, old things shall pass away. Congratulations to the new Mercedes Benz 2024 model owner. The real Odogwu. Thank you my crown.”

Reactions trail woman's video

Many people who came across the video hailed her husband and congratulated her on the new one.

@Kate obaduyi said:

”Congratulations faith this one na small one before the end of the year the.one way dey come go pass this one in Jesus name”

@Lifestyle Vloger UK said:

”I dey always avoid driving close to cars like this, I no get neck for gbese if I mistakenly scratch am.”

@Gina said:

“Wow!!! An upgrade is necessary 🥰🥰. Congratulations to the family”

@DebbieKay486 said:

“Bless him. I tap into it for my family too.”

@Ifunanya said:

“Can can some jump from 10 plate to 24. Just to flex. Just saying.”

