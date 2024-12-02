A Nigerian lady received a Mercedes Benz from her husband on their 9th wedding anniversary celebration

A video showed the moment the woman received the car amid joy and laughter with her children

Many who came across the video celebrated the couple and hailed the man for his kind gesture

A Nigerian lady celebrated her latest car from her husband on their 9th wedding anniversary.

A TikTok video showed when the woman received the car parked in her compound.

Woman celebrates as hubby givers her car as anniversary gift. Photo: @_real_plum_.

In the video shared by @_real_plum_ on TikTok, the woman was surprised to see the car.

She hugged her husband as they rejoiced with their children.

The lady captioned the video:

“Her husband’s gift to her for their 9th year wedding anniversary.”

Reactions as lady gets Mercedes Benz as anniversary gift

@MAMI_ said:

"Omo ladies marry a man that will keep loving you everyday. Marry a man that never gets tired of seeing you in his life. I’ll marry once and I’ll marry right."

@lilly Ellie said:

"Am so happy for her. Mine is 11 yrs now not even biscuits, e no dey remember anniversary sef. It is well."

@VictoryTosin said:

"See how she’s looking very simple yet beautiful. Ladies it’s not all about beauty pray for grace. I’ve learned."

