• A Port Harcourt vendor had promised her younger brother N50,000 for every A1 he scored in his 2026 WAEC examination, and he unexpectedly exceeded her expectations

• When WAEC released the 2026 WASSCE results on August 5, the brother sent her a screenshot of his result on WhatsApp and asked her to pay up

• The lady took to TikTok to lament after seeing his grades, tagging WAEC's purported TikTok handle in her reaction, which has now gone viral

A Port Harcourt-based vendor is counting the cost of a very generous promise after her younger brother delivered a result she may not have fully anticipated.

@aliana_wears, who runs a clothing business, had made her brother a straightforward deal ahead of his 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination: score an A1 and receive N50,000 for each one.

A lady had pledged to give her brother N50k for each A1 he scored in his WAEC exam. Photo Credit: @aliana_wears, WAEC

Source: TikTok

What followed when the results dropped left her with a lot to say.

WAEC 2026: Brother exceeds sister's expectations

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) officially released the 2026 WASSCE results for school candidates on Wednesday, 5 August 2026, following an announcement made at a briefing in Lagos by the Head of the Nigeria National Office.

Shortly after, the brother checked his results and wasted no time sending his sister a screenshot on WhatsApp, along with a clear message: it was time to honour her word.

The result he forwarded showed the following grades across nine subjects:

Geography | A1 |

Civic Education | A1 |

English Language | A1 |

General Mathematics | A1 |

Biology | A1 |

Chemistry | A1 |

Physics | B2 |

Livestock Farming | B2 |

Technical Drawing | A1 |

That amounts to 7 A1s and 2 B2s — which, under the terms of the deal, would put N350,000 on the line.

WAEC: Lady funnily laments her brother's performance

Rather than quietly transfer the money, the vendor took her reaction to TikTok.

In the video, she displayed the WhatsApp chat showing her brother's result and his request for payment, then turned her frustration towards the examining body itself.

"Why will you give him 6 A," she lamented, tagging WAEC's purported TikTok handle in what appeared to be a mix of humour and genuine shock.

It is worth noting that the result screenshot clearly shows 7 A1s, not 6, making her lament all the more entertaining to viewers who did the maths themselves.

Watch the video that set social media talking:

Netizens react to boy's WAEC result

The video quickly attracted comments from people who found the whole situation hilarious.

Soso🌸❤️ said:

"It's even 7A's😂😂 I don die."

Luchie 🤎 wrote:

"😂😂😂 I love his spirit 300k bagged."

💜Ðąññ¥ ✰ Çřûź✪🚀 added:

"U get luck say no be mi be dat ur brother u for hear am from me."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported how to get your serial number and PIN to check your WAEC result.

Check your WAEC result via SMS, online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported how to check your WAEC result via SMS and online.

The examination body said candidates can access their results online, through its mobile application, or by SMS, provided they have the required details ready before attempting to check their scores.

WAEC said the Result Checker e-PIN costs ₦5,000 and serves as the key to accessing the result portal.

Source: Legit.ng