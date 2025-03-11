A young graduate shared his dilemma over what his parents wanted for him after graduation from university

He stated what his father offered him, which was different from what his mother wanted for him

The young graduate asked for advice on which to choose, sparking mixed reactions from netizens on social media

A young Nigerian graduate sought advice about what his family’s plans for him after graduation.

He revealed that he was 20 years old and just graduated from the university last year.

The story was shared by X influencer @Wizarab10, whom the young graduate reached out to, concerning his ordeal.

The message from the young graduate read:

“ I'm 20 years old graduated from uni last year. Our plan was for me to travel out of the country with my family. But my dad wants me to remain with Nigeria and give me 100million naira to establish a business while my mum is kicking against it. She wants me to join them in America.I need advice on which to do.”

See the tweet below:

Reactions trail graduate’s dilemma

Many who came across the post shared their advice to the graduate, while others were surprised about the ordeal.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Engr_Ashile said:

"Collect 100m flex life if money don finish na them go do your visa to come to America."

@okaykaykurlynz said:

"Dear Fellow, You are 20, you just finished Uni, collect the 100 million put it in a fixed deposit or buy Nigerian government 2 year-bond with 18% interest per year. Then, go back to your father and tell him to teach you how he made money. If your dad has a business or an office start following him to the office everyday and ensure you are on the monthly payroll. In 2 years, you will be better off and your father will be proud of you."

@ugo_nna98 said:

"Anonymous please enter my dm let me advise you, but first you have to drop a token of 1 million naira, because it's not easy to give advice. Thank you."

@Ugochukwu_96 said:

"Everybody get the one way dey do them. Some people problems na other people testimony."

@RealPearMan said:

"If I were you I will take the money. This is like betting waiting for goal to secure 10m instead of cashing out. If your father can give you 100m naira (70k dollars) what’s the need of going abroad? You can always travel to US and come back while running your business here."

