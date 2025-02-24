A Nigerian lady has come under fire after posting a screenshot of her Facebook chat with her secondary school friend who passed away in 2024

The lady, who acted as a bridesmaid for her deceased friend when she wedded in 2021, recounted their friendship journey

She shared how she found out that her friend had passed away but netizens observed something saddening in her Facebook chat with the deceased

A lady, Peace Chidimma Nwokocha, got some internet users angry while mourning her late namesake who she recently discovered had died in 2024.

While mourning her late friend on Facebook, Chidimma had posted pictures they took together in the past and their Facebook chat.

How Chidimma knew her friend died

According to Chidimma, she and the deceased were secondary schoolmates. Chidimma added that she served as the bridesmaid for the deceased in 2021 during her wedding in Imo State.

She admitted that her late friend was not happy with the way they did not keep in touch after she relocated with her husband to Abuja.

Chidimma said her late friend was recovering from an ailment in 2022 when they spoke only for her to find out two years later that the same sickness took her life. On how she found out, Chidimma wrote:

"...You crossed my mind last week. I couldn’t find your number to call or text you . I came on Facebook to check if you were active, I noticed your last post was on march 2nd 2023 . That was unlike you . You used to be very active on Facebook. But on a second thought, I said you might have decided to take a break from Facebook to just focus on your marriage or something…some people do it 🤷🏼‍♂️

"Chi, why did I get a call from my mum this yesterday’s telling me you had passed since last year?…That the sickness came back and took ur lyf . They said it’s called ACHị ERE…a spiritual sickness 🤔 . She had bombed in to your mum, she asked your mum about you and your husband and she started crying on the spot😢 ..."

Chidimma's chat with deceased angers people

The mourning lady attached a screenshot of her Facebook chat with the deceased and this drew the ire of many people.

This is as people noticed that the deceased sent Chidimma a message in 2018 which she never replied to. The message read:

"I know. I love you thank you for being in my life Have a safe holiday!! Send this heart to everyone you love (including me)."

Seven years later and with the knowledge of her demise, Chidimma replied:

"Chi, are you there?"

People criticise mourning lady

Winifred Ijeoma said:

"Mtcheeew.

"But you last chatted her 2018.

"How are you guys friends?

"Now that she is no more,you started making post about her. I am very sure you never posted her when she was alive.

"Rip to the dead."

Stanley Joy said:

"This is not a real friendship, she was the last person that texted you since 2018 and you are just replying 2025, just because you heard she passed since last year. Biko there is no justification for this action."

Cynthia Chidimma Ihenacho said:

"You were never friends with her... She was forcing it.

"Rip."

Kenneth Adaobi D Chidimma said:

"Don't just add to my anger ds morning.

"Wen was una last conversation.

"She even sent u a heartfelt message since 2018.

"U just dey reply now.

"Osim chi are u there 🙄.

"Rip to d dead."

Blessing William said:

"Go and sleep,u didn't reply her message since,as she die,u rush to go chat her up so we go feel pity for u.

"Don't add to my anger ok."

Blessing Kingsley said:

"But Chi dropped you a hearty 💕♥️💘❤️ message since 22nd June 2018 telling you how much she love you. You didn't reply, she complained on how you stopped reaching out to her you didn't make move to Keep in touch. Till 2025 you heard she's dead 7yrs later .then you rushed to drop a message to prove a point.. was your message necessary?? if today was Chi's birthday you won't have made this post. You ain't a good friend.

"You should do better on keeping a close and genuine friendship.

"Shalom!"

