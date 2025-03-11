A Nigerian lady who expected her relationship to lead to marriage has cried out on social media over what she found out

She displayed her WhatsApp chat with her erstwhile lover, showing when she confronted him and his reply got people angry

Some women who read the WhatsApp chat she posted were in disbelief, while others related with her situation

A lady, @june_bug04, has cried out on social media after finding out her man has been dishonest with her.

She posted her WhatsApp chat with him on TikTok.

A lady thought her man would ask her to marry him. Photo Credit: @june_bug04

Source: TikTok

She captioned the post:

"Men Will stain your white."

The Nigerian lady had thought that her man would seek her hand in marriage, but that did not happen.

Instead, she found out he was already married and confronted him about it. The chat she posted suggested she sent him screenshots of evidence to prove he has a wife.

To people's astonishment, he simply replied with "ok."

A Nigerian lady lamented what she found out about someone who she thought would be her husband. Photo Credit: @june_bug04

Source: TikTok

The lady's TikTok post has gone viral and elicited mixed reactions.

Read their chat below:

Mixed reactions trailed the lady's chat

Tolasofine said:

"The “ok” triggers me sm and idk why."

teewithcreme said:

"He just casually said ok."

Hanjholar said:

"I hate that “ok” so much."

Diamond Jane👑❤️ said:

"Trust men at your own risk."

say sandra said:

"Na the ok vex me pass werey."

Sekinatu Abdulai 🦋 said:

"Story of my life."

🎀Petty didi💕🎀 said:

"Imagine omo that Ok Dey pain me eeh what the freakk."

Bianca 😇 said:

"Are u dead Serious?!!"

Lady sad, shares messages ex-boyfriend sent her

The heartbroken lady had thought he would marry her after six years of courtship until he broke the news to her that he was no longer interested. The man cited flaws on her body that he noticed as the basis for the break up, adding that his friends also talked about it.

"When I fell in love with you I loved your body and everything about you was just perfect. Just of recent that I noticed some flaws and it really turned me off, with my friends even talking about it," one of the heartbreaking messages he sent her on WhatsApp read.

Source: Legit.ng