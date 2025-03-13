A lady has shared the heartbreaking messages she sent to her man after hearing the sad news that he had passed on

In her messages, the grieving lady pleaded with him to wake up from the dead and accused him of ghosting her

Social media users who came across the WhatsApp messages on TikTok stormed the comments section to console her

A heart-wrenching series of messages from a grieving lady to her deceased partner has gone viral on social media.

The lady, who shared the WhatsApp messages on TikTok, had been coming to terms with the news of her man's passing.

Lady posts messages she sent to late boyfriend

Identified by her TikTok handle @stacyy.xoxoxo, she posted the messages with an emotional caption about her partner's death.

The messages revealed her initial denial and desperation as she begged her partner to respond.

In the messages, she repeatedly implored her partner, affectionately referred to as "Pepsin", to wake up and acknowledge her.

She struggled to accept the reality of his passing, even suggesting that he might be intentionally ignoring her.

In her words:

"Pepsin, Pepsin, please wake up. Please say something. Please. I know you are okay. You just ghosted. You know it's okay. Just lemme know. I'll keep quiet."

Her vulnerability was clearly evident in the messages and it deeply touched social media users who consoled her in the comments.

Many took to the comments section to offer condolences and support to the grieving lady.

Sharing the messages online, the lady said:

"POV: Throwback to when I heard my man was dead. it’s been a year already rest in peace."

Reactions as lady displays messages sent to late boyfriend

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the heartbreaking post.

@faychi said:

"Guyyyy I go enter coma, God forbid it happens to meee rip pepsin."

@Ann said:

"Since October i still text him, He died in October 1st 2024, I wish him happy val sha."

@Ms. GRELA said:

"I get scared when I don’t see the people that matters to me online for few hours, or when they become unreachable, I become so scared!!!Nothing comes to my mind other than “I hope you’re safe oo”.

@e4ma wrote:

"I reject it for my man ill never experience this may his soul keep resting."

@Nazyflower said:

"I reject it for my man,his brothers, friends and my brothers Amen."

@Berri wrote:

"I’ve been here before 2021 was my worst year met two worst people after him everyday I cry."

@pretty adenike reacted:

"But why is the WhatsApp date saying today instead of the date u sent it last year?? abi my eyes dey pain me??"

@Shirley_Gideon said:

"I remember when my aunt die. I had only known her for a short time. I texted her everyday."

@jessirankey reacted:

"Chai u really loved him to keep records till date. hope you didn't start crying again today take heart dear."

@Ijay of good life added:

"I still text my gee who died last year November. He was the only male friend higher institution gave me. Ikechukwu just ghosted me. Shaa I wished him happy birthday during his first posthumous birthday."

See the post below:

Lady recounts sending messages to late boyfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady took to social media to mourn her boyfriend, whose death she found out about three days after it happened.

According to the lady, she was broken for months back in 2023 and released the series of messages she kept sending to his line on WhatsApp.

