A Nigerian lady remembered her late friend, who died on the day of his project defence at school

She shared a video of herself and the young man on his sign-out day as she paid him a glowing tribute

Many who came across the post sympathised with the lady and spoke about their relationship with the deceased

A young lady took a trip down memory lane as she remembered her colleague who died on his defence day.

She said the young man was the only brother and friend she met at Abia State University.

She shared an emotional video of moments she shared with the deceased on her TikTok page (@otito58).

Lady mourns colleague who passed away on defence day

The video showed the young man in a sign-out shirt as the lady signed on it.

She called him a fighter and paid a glowing tribute to him.

The lady said:

“Let’s take a moment to remember the only brother/friend absu gave me who died on his defense day. Smiles to the heaven my guy well well is up there. Rest well my fighter. You r still in presh heart bro.”

Reactions as lady mourns late colleague

@SOSO said:

"Emma my guy. kaiiiii. Omor nothing Dey this life kaiiiii."

@Dine Confection said:

"Omo I am so scared of my health..I still remember when he died from ulcer,I cried so much cause I have ulcer also..Like I just want to be freedom from everything."

@Malley said:

"Same absu wey I dey, may we not die in the our academy pursuit in Jesus name amen. May his soul rest in peace."

