A Nigerian lady was blown away by the persistence of an admirer, who sorely wants her attention

The lady displayed the texts the unrelenting admirer has been sending her on Facebook and TikTok since 2022

As if those were not worrying enough, the admirer got her email address and sent an email with a request

A surprised Nigerian lady, @empressmimi8, has shared the series of messages she has been getting from a stubborn admirer.

Since 2022, she said the person has been sending her messages on Facebook and TikTok.

Admirer sends lady email

The few times she replied him, to ascertain what he wants, the admirer proceeded to request her phone number and refused to text his intention towards her.

The lady refused to release her phone number and this appeared to somewhat fuel his pursuit of her attention.

The admirer continued to text her and shockingly sent her an email, requesting her phone number.

"Please send me your phone number," his surprisng email read.

Commenting on the man's determination, the lady noted that to marry someone was not by force.

"I saw the message on my mail and I was laughing so hard 😂😂😂😂😭to that extent fr?? No be by force to marry na," she wrote on TikTok.

Mixed reactions have greeted the admirer's persistence, with some saying she would be in trouble should she eventually release her phone number to him.

The lady's post on TikTok has sent social media users into a frenzy.

View the messages below:

Mixed reactions trail the unrelenting man's messages

Qnenns🪞 said:

"You too see yourself 🥹 soo fine."

Preshgold said:

"Yea I love you sha."

stayawayfromamara said:

"You don see your own odogwu pararan, you no go reply now."

Vee💞 said:

"If you finally give this one a chance ehn you’re finished."

