A young man has posted the final message his sister sent to the family group chat while her compound was being robbed

According to the Nigerian youth, robbers made their way into the compound where his sister lives, and she sent the message before they got to her apartment

In the message, his sister notified the family of what was happening and expressed love for all of them

The WhatsApp message a lady sent her family while her compound was being robbed has sent social media users into a frenzy.

Her brother, @leo.cruz864 on TikTok, posted a screenshot of the message she sent to their family group chat.

Lady's final message to family

The young man explained that his sister sent them the message before the robbers got to her apartment and took her phones.

"POV: Thieves came to rob the entire compound where ur sister lives nd she decided to send a final message before d thieves tried to reach their apartment nd took their phones," he wrote.

In the screenshotted text, his sister informed them that it was her last message as she would take out her Subscriber Identity/Identification Module (SIM) card after it.

She added that she loves her family and funnily wondered why she was laughing, noting that she almost urinated on her body. Her text read:

"If this one na the last message before then enter our house because I wan comot my sim so.

"I love una.

"Why I dey laugh.

"Omo I don almost pi.ss for body."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail the lady's messages

Sebastian Rodriguez said:

"The last last."

E🥹lia🌸na🫶❤️‍🩹 said:

"I was traumatized."

Ovie Whizzy said:

"Na everything u dey carry come here oo."

Favourite💕💕 said:

"It happened in my lodge that year I put my phone and charger inside garri they reach my place I tell them."

Source: Legit.ng