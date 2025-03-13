Global site navigation

Local editions

Man Shares Worrying Last Message His Sister Sent after Thieves Entered Compound Where She Lives
Family and Relationships

Man Shares Worrying Last Message His Sister Sent after Thieves Entered Compound Where She Lives

by  Victor Duru 2 min read
  • A young man has posted the final message his sister sent to the family group chat while her compound was being robbed
  • According to the Nigerian youth, robbers made their way into the compound where his sister lives, and she sent the message before they got to her apartment
  • In the message, his sister notified the family of what was happening and expressed love for all of them

CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!

The WhatsApp message a lady sent her family while her compound was being robbed has sent social media users into a frenzy.

Her brother, @leo.cruz864 on TikTok, posted a screenshot of the message she sent to their family group chat.

Man displays final message his sister sent while her compound was being robbed
A man said his sister sent them a final message while her compound was being robbed. Photo Credit: @leo.cruz864
Source: TikTok

Lady's final message to family

The young man explained that his sister sent them the message before the robbers got to her apartment and took her phones.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"POV: Thieves came to rob the entire compound where ur sister lives nd she decided to send a final message before d thieves tried to reach their apartment nd took their phones," he wrote.

Read also

Lady celebrating birthday shares type of message she received from her man's friend, causes uproar

In the screenshotted text, his sister informed them that it was her last message as she would take out her Subscriber Identity/Identification Module (SIM) card after it.

She added that she loves her family and funnily wondered why she was laughing, noting that she almost urinated on her body. Her text read:

"If this one na the last message before then enter our house because I wan comot my sim so.
"I love una.
"Why I dey laugh.
"Omo I don almost pi.ss for body."
Man displays final message his sister sent while her compound was being robbed
A man said his sister sent them a message notifying them her compound was being robbed. Photo Credit: @leo.cruz864
Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail the lady's messages

Sebastian Rodriguez said:

"The last last."

E🥹lia🌸na🫶❤️‍🩹 said:

"I was traumatized."

Ovie Whizzy said:

"Na everything u dey carry come here oo."

Favourite💕💕 said:

"It happened in my lodge that year I put my phone and charger inside garri they reach my place I tell them."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady was caught after she entered a compound to steal.

Read also

Lady who thought boyfriend would ask her to marry him makes heartbreaking discovery, posts chat

Thieves enter man's compound

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that thieves had entered a man's compound and loosened parts of his car.

An X user, who reported the sad incident on social media, shared pictures of the car and revealed that the thieves broke the car's window, and stole everything inside.

She noted that it has not been up to one year since he bought the vehicle. The car's headlights and bumper are all gone. The driver's door pad was removed, and accessories were stolen from the door. The car's battery also appeared to be gone.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victor Duru avatar

Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Hot: