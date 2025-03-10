A Nigerian lady cried as her employee resigned on short notice, leaving her confused about what to do

In a viral video, she expressed her frustration over running the business, as she asked for advice

Many who came across the video gave their opinions on her struggles, as they shared observations from her explanation

A young Nigerian lady, Adeife Adeoya, cried over the state of her business, as she sought advice.

The lady, who founded a remote working organisation for women, Remote WorkHer, shared how she started solo.

In a video by @adeifeadeoye on TikTok, the lady explained how she started the organisation for fun, before monetising it.

She noted how she had been working towards strategies and working with consultants on shaping the business.

Lady’s employee leaves unexpectedly

Adeife shared how she employed a community manager who was in charge of her online community.

She broke down as she narrated how the employee resigned without giving enough notice, leaving her confused on what to do.

The lady also noted that she had tried increasing salaries but her workers kept leaving.

Adeife captioned the video:

“I hate it here. I’m tired of owning a business. God help me. I’m sorry for crying 🥲 Business owners please help. How did you navigate this?”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as business owner cries over employee resignation

Some who saw her video advised the lady on what to do and what they observed about her ordeal.

@celine21_ said:

"Can you put remoteworkHER on a pause ? Restrategize and come back stronger. There is no harm in that. Jesus even after preaching on the mount, retreats to a quite place to recharge His Spirit."

@Faces By Sunshine MUA_IN_UYO said:

"So sorry Adeife. I've worked as a community manager for large crypto communities and these are my suggestions. first of all 1800 active people is a lot for just one person to handle day in day out."

@Kome kadin | Beauty Creator said:

"Honestly it is unfair. You can’t just quit without giving heads up. Let be honest here. Nothing like the work load is too much or something she saw the work duties and took the job."

Tamara said:

"All of you saying this is nt fair n all, when that job opening came 4 150-200k offer with all the specifications I knw it will be hard, expect the person looking 4 survival. In this T-pain economy."

@Braidedwigs by nadi said:

"All of u are just quickly jumping into conclusions. Based on a one sided crying video. No one will leave their job if they being treated well, or being supported. "

Woman leaves N200m business, relocates to UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady shared how she left her N200million business in Nigeria to relocate to the United Kingdom to start over.

She shared a video of her last days in Nigeria as she spoke about the tough decision she had to make.

Many who came across the video gave their opinions on the woman’s decision, sparking mixed reactions.

