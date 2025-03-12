A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to share the kind of message her man's friend sent her on her birthday

In a TikTok post, she released her WhatsApp chat with him and what he did to celebrate her birthday

Mixed reactions trailed the screenshots of the WhatsApp chats she posted as her post blew up on social media

A lady, @iamsofia_duke, did not expect the kind of message and gesture she got from her man's friend on her birthday.

She took to social media to share their chats on WhatsApp and got people talking.

A Nigerian lady did not expect the message her man's friend sent her. Photo Credit: @iamsofia_duke

Message she got from her man's friend

She captioned her TikTok post:

"The type of message I got from my man's friend on my birthday."

In the chats, her man's friend sent in kind words on her birthday and maintained that she remains the first lady in her lover's life.

"Happy birthday beautiful first lady.

"Wishing happiness, success and blessings on your special day," her man's friend wrote.

As their chat progressed, he then requested her account details and sent her N25k. The lady was excited.

A Nigerian lady has posted the kind of message her man's friend sent her. Photo Credit: @iamsofia_duke

Some netizens praised the lady's man's friend for his gesture, while others found a different meaning to one of the messages he sent her.

View the texts below:

Reactions trail their WhatsApp chat

Tilda Amoah said:

"And me my boyfriend didn't even post me on my birthday mpo mmm."

Funnymeriy😁😁 said:

"Me no even gat man and my birthday is next month."

Adanna719 said:

"I no even know wetin Dey make me laugh 😂but seems it’s ur facial expression 🤣and ur man friend tried Walai."

Oreva💗🦋 said:

"Any other one ke😂😂…Another one suppose Dey before???"

Lady dates ex-boyfriend's best friend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady dating her ex-boyfriend's best friend had flaunted him on social media.

In a viral post on TikTok, the lady confirmed that she was dating her ex-boyfriend’s best friend. She also said she was happy to enter in 2025 with him and shared a video of them. They wore matching Christmas pyjamas.

“Going to 2025 with same guy my ex introduced to me as his best friend in 2017. Merry Christmas y'all," her TikTok video's caption read.

