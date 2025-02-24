A businessman has reacted to Sabinus' estranged wife's social media post celebrating bagging a master's degree from a United Kingdom university

The man, who described the comedian as a good friend, shared what he told him the last time they spoke

Commenting on the couple's strained marriage, the businessman drew a conclusion and sounded a warning to the ladies

Wale Jana, a businessman, has shared what comedian Chukwuemeka Ejekiru, popularly known as Sabinus, told him the last time they spoke.

Wale disclosed their conversation on Facebook while reacting to the comedian's estranged wife's social media post celebrating her graduation from a UK varsity.

The man who claims Sabinus is his good friend, Wale Jana, shared what the comedian said about his family. Photo Credit: Wale Jana, Instagram/(@mfunny1_)

Source: Facebook

Sabinus was recently accused of being an absentee father, domestic violence and infidelity.

What Sabinus told Wale

According to Wale, the comedian, who is his good friend, said he was very proud he could send his family abroad and give them a better life.

"...Sabinus is a good friend and the last time we spoke he was very proud of the fact that he could send his family abroad to give them a better life..." Wale wrote.

Wale admitted that things could get rough along the way but faulted Sabinus' wife, Ciana Chapman, for refusing to acknowledge his effort and support.

Image of comedian Sabinus and his estranged wife Ciana Chapman. Photo Credit: @mrfunny1_, @ciana_chapman

Source: Instagram

Sabinus' friend's warning to ladies

He noted that the first casualty of relocation would always be marriage because the western world was built to work against the success of marriages.

Wale added that one can't really tell if a woman is with you for survival or love until she begins making her own money.

The businessman warned ladies that sleeping with a man would not get his commitment. Wale further expressed sadness about the state of Sabinus' marriage. His Facebook post read in part:

"...It’s certain things got rough along the way but to refuse to acknowledge Sabinus and his efforts and support is cold 🥶.

"📌I have come to the conclusion that the first casualty of the japa syndrome will always be marriage because the western world is not built for marriages to succeed, they have everything working against a successful marriage.

"📌 you can’t really tell if a woman is with you for love or for survival until she starts making her own money. The faster you empower that woman the better for you! You really need to know where her heart is! 90% of women will not even look at the man they are dating or married to right now if they didn’t need his money! They will pretend and tolerate you till they start making their own money and suddenly remember all the evil things you have done.

"Ladies let me sound this warning: women can sleep with any man they want but men decide who they marry. Sex will not get you commitment and if he sees how you treated the last man, he will run for his life!

"I don’t know about other species of men but as an alpha male you must never be with a woman who does not remember all the good you do, never stay with that kind of woman!

"Sabinus is a funny guy with money, starting afresh will not be difficult at all but it’s never easy starting a new relationship. This one is painful because they dated for years and he wanted to give his family the very best."

Sabinus' friend's take causes uproar

Okogun Erica said:

"The writer had to leave the part where Sabinus allegedly beats her. Check cutie Jules on Instagram."

Adebayo Adesina Joseph said:

"Someone (A Man) once Advice me that if I want to Marry, one thing I should look out for is if she is Kind Hearted, and how she treats other People (Strangers)... it speaks alot of how she wil treat you..."

Gift Nne said:

"You made lots of sense. I actually wonder 🤔 what men want when I see them praising Judy... Because this is what she did. But they praise her. So the fourth and fifth paragraph may not apply to Nigeria men. They stay and start hailing her."

Esther Clement said:

"You are not suppose to take sides. He was cheating you didn't mention that? You only focus on the japa syndrome."

John Okoye said:

"Lots of sense in one post. God bless you for this.

"This is our sàd reality."

Uchenna Christian Okafor said:

"You can't really tell if a woman is with you for love or for survival. The faster you empower that woman, the better for you. "👌

Uwa Idahosa said:

"One thing I have learnt over the years is that, when is comes to marriage or any love relationship, taking side in ppls relationship fight because you heard from one party is not the best, knowing that a couple may openly fighting about about an issue that is far from the original cause of the fight."

Sabinus' wife bags degree from UK varsity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that comedian Sabinus' estranged wife, Ciana, had bagged a master's degree from a United Kingdom university.

Ciana shared on social media that she bagged a master’s in international business with distinction despite her journey not being easy to manage with pregnancy and other challenges.

"A huge thank you to everyone who supported me along the way, I couldn’t have done it without you. This is just the beginning, and I’m excited for what’s next ♥️,” a part of her post read.

Source: Legit.ng