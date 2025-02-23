Nigerian comedian Sabinus’ wife, Ciana Chapman, has bagged a Masters degree from a UK university

The mum of one took to social media to share snaps of her celebrating the feat with their young daughter

This came shortly after Sabinus was accused of domestic violence, infidelity and being an absentee father

Nigerian comedian Chukwuemeka Ejekiru aka Sabinus’ wife, Ciana Chapman, has bagged a Masters' Degree with distinction to the joy of several netizens.

On February 22, 2025, the mum of one took to her official Instagram page to share the great news while celebrating with her daughter.

Ciana shared that she bagged a Masters’ in International Business with distinction despite her journey not being easy to manage with a pregnancy and other challenges.

Sabinus’ wife wrote:

“Against all odds, I did it! 🎉

I’m so proud to have earned my Master’s in International Business with Distinction. Balancing my studies while being pregnant and facing challenges wasn’t easy, but I made it through.

A huge thank you to everyone who supported me along the way, I couldn’t have done it without you. This is just the beginning, and I’m excited for what’s next. ♥️”

Ciana shared the heartfelt post with a series of photos and videos of herself with her young daughter celebrating at the university. See the post below:

Sabinus trailed by domestic violence claims

News of Ciana’s graduation comes amid claims of her relationship with comedian Sabinus, being on the verge of collapse.

Recall that reports had made the rounds earlier of Sabinus being accused of domestic violence, cheating and being an absentee father.

The reports claimed that Ciana struggled with a lack of financial support after moving to the UK and that whenever Sabinus visited, he preferred to stay at a hotel instead of with his wife and daughter.

It was gathered that the couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram and that Ciana had taken legal action against Sabinus.

Reactions as Sabinus’ wife graduates

The news of Sabinus’ wife’s graduation from a UK university with distinction was met with celebration from Nigerians:

Ujubabyy said:

““Distinction” is no child’s play. Huge congratulations girl👍 🎉.”

Nekky_nneka said:

“Sabinus left this girl? Nawa oo men.”

_colby.official said:

“Bro, wasted money…he didn’t know they forget so fast.”

Greatness_37 said:

“Wow not even a thank you to Sabinus even if you catch am on top your mama 😢.”

Inumidun said:

“Such a brilliant woman, may God help them settle it.”

Best_datingtv_ said:

“Some of you are calling Sabinus name have you all hear sabinus side of the story? Maybe the girl used Sabinus to sponsored her education in the Uk 🇬🇧 there is something fishy 🤔 never train a woman for school.”

Iam_bmodel said:

“No relationship or marriage is worth loosing your life or mind for. You have to keep going. Congratulations to her.”

Officialstainless wrote:

“U did it but u don forget all the man help before the breakup.”

Aweleeeeee wrote:

“Chai. A deadbeat is a deadbeat no matter the status.”

Amysignatures_official wrote:

“I really don’t want to believe he’s a deadbeat because this two started wen he had nothing she did everything to help me he can’t not do her like this, 3 sides to a story.”

Sabinus and wife welcome first child

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Sabinus welcomed the patter of tiny feet in his household.

The funny man had an Instagram live session where he showed off his newborn.

In the recording, he held the baby, whom he gave a peck, and said good night to his fans.

