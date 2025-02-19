A young lady who had her industrial attachment (IT) in a mortuary was shattered by what she found out

The heartbroken lady took to social media to share her saddening discovery in the mortuary and mourn

Internet users sent her condolence messages as they joined her in mourning the unfortunate loss

A lady, @gods.favourite3786, broke down in tears after doing her industrial attachment (IT) in a mortuary.

She was saddened to see the lifeless body of her old-time friend and mourned the demise on TikTok.

@gods.favourite3786 wondered why her old friend had to go so soon. She said she just can't forget the moments they shared and prayed the deceased named Kim find peace.

She posted pictures of herself mourning her friend's demise and wrote:

"Kim why so soon 🥹😭😭i just canʼt forget all we have done together😭the play and all i pray u find peace where ever you are my find Rip."

Social media users were moved by her post and sent her condolence messages. Her TikTok post gained massive traction, amassing 53k views.

People send lady condolences

miralove💖💖❤️ said:

"So sorry dear."

victorybaby905 said:

"💔💔💔 That hurts."

joymathew168 said:

"Emotional trauma."

cynthiaandemah said:

"This is so sad, take hrt dear."

kc said:

"May her soul rest in peace."

coolest001 said:

"Na turn by turn..we only pray to die well."

,@BABY SUNRISE said:

"She wanted u to know she is no more."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who did her IT in a mortuary had shared a sad discovery she made.

Man shares his encounter in mortuary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who went to a mortuary for his late father's body had shared his interesting encounter with a lady.

The man had visited the mortuary to check his late dad's body when he noticed a lady staring at him. He said the lady had also come to see the mortuary attendant. He said the next thing was that she put a note in his palms. His experience read in part:

"In the mortuary when I went to see my late dad to be sure they were taking care of him properly. The attendant has someone who came to see him, the babe was just giving me eyes, next thing she put a note in my palms when the guy turned..."

