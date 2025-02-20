A mass communication graduate summoned the courage to place a phone call to her biological father who abandoned her for 17 years but got a saddening reply

The heartbroken lady took to social media to share the reply, saying it broke something within her

She sent an open message and prayer to her dad about the future and what she believes would happen

A first class graduate of mass communication, identified on TikTok as @theprettyayo_, has cried out over the shocking response of her dad who had abandoned her for 17 years and never reached out.

The young lady, who majored in public relations and advertising, said she summoned the courage to call her dad on the phone.

The first class graduate wept over her biological father's response to her phone call. Photo Credit: (@theprettyayo_)

First class graduate dad's response

When her dad picked the call, she said he hissed, cut it and blocked her before she completed her rehearsed greeting.

The lady, who graduated at 19, shared a WhatsApp showing the unreplied message she sent him.

She expressed belief that someday she would fly to America and become someone of great influence. She prayed her dad would not get the "sadistic" hiss he gave her in future. In her words on TikTok:

"I guess I was never the problem.🤧

"I will still go to that America, that you think is the end of the world, and I’ll be a person of great influence, may they not hiss on you the saddistic way you hissed at me Sir. (Writing this with heavy tears in my eyes😭💔) posting this is the only way to let my sadness out."

The first class graduate said her dad's reply broke something in her. Photo Credit: (@theprettyayo_)

Many people showed her support by sending kind words. Some netizens questioned her for calling him and she replied:

"His Family members said I should, cause that was the excuse he gave them, that I’ve never reached out to."

First class graduate gets sympathy from netizens

Tee’scent said:

"Same as my dad, since when I was 7 that was the last time I heard from him 🥹🥹🥹🥹 I just pray he comes back one day."

Graceknowsbest said:

"Don’t call him again. He will look for you because the world will know and hear your name Ayomide❣️😍 it’s his loss."

Gifty❤️💋 said:

"Hey stranger wipe ur tears! There are better days ahead .. some of us had dad we even see on daily basis but is just asif is not there.. we are still doing good .. just hustle hard."

mercillina said:

"It’s well 🥺🥺🥺I understand how u feel,I pray sum day everything gets better n you will make it my love."

Amaka said:

"Don’t listen to anybody that tells you to forgive and accept him back in the nearest future oo💀….take care baby girl, you don’t need him anyways."

Phina said:

"I'll hold your hand while I say this 🥺.

"You'll make it big and he'll be the one begging for you to care."

