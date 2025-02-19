A female vendor has lamented on the social media platform TikTok after a customer pulled a fast one on her

The disappointed vendor said she had already sent the product via a dispatch rider when she realised the customer did a fake transfer

Mixed reactions trailed her lamentation as internet users offered solutions to help her recover the N56k

A vendor, @ritabagscollection, was heartbroken to find out a customer scammed her of N56k.

She said the customer sent her a fake transfer of N56k and she delivered the product without knowing.

When @ritabagscollection realised, it was already late. She lamented that no one told her that running a business was not for the weak.

"You guys didn’t tell me that business is not for the weak 😭😫🥹🥹 so my 56,000 don go just like that," she wrote on TikTok while displaying the account details of the bad customer.

When someone in the comment section advised her to trace the address of the customer through the dispatch rider, she replied:

"The rider said I’ll pay him before he takes me there."

She added that the bad customer deceived the dispatch rider.

"She gave me different address, then when the rider took off and called her, she redirected the rider."

People react to vendor's loss

promxy52 said:

"Now i will be checking my balance every morning before going to my shop.because i Costomer did this to me."

Prettythriftwears said:

"Omo you are not even suppose to post this for her to see yet …people are so wicked …your hard earned money."

Hair products store in Lagos said:

"Ha! Omo you have to confirm alert from app before shipping out oh , not sms oh ! These people too do oh."

money_changer_in_ikorodu said:

"Please confirm the payment from you end next time don’t follow customers receipt alone."

Oliveblacklingerie said:

"If the person sent through opay or palmpay you can go to their office and explain to them so they can block that person’s account 😂😂or you might tell you what to do self."

Joks_closet said:

"This happen to me 3 days ago,I don carry the package reach park,so I my brain pick ooo,I no no wetin I go to for my transaction history,na so I see say the money no reflect for my acct,106k market."

tife | adult toys Lagos 💕 said:

"This is why you need a website. as you don see say payment no reflect for your bank app direct them to website or hold the product with you till you see payment. Sorry dear."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a vendor had dealt with someone who made a fake transfer.

Lady sends vendor N200k by mistake

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who mistakenly sent N200k to a vendor had cried out on social media.

The man wanted to send N20k to the vendor after making a purchase but ended up sending N200k.

After the mistaken transfer, the customer requested that the vendor return N150,000, but the vendor reportedly went offline and ceased communication. The customer expressed disappointment and frustration with the vendor's alleged actions, feeling that he had been taken advantage of.

