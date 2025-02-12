Following 2Baba's confirmation of his rumoured romance with Edo State lawmaker Natasha, a Nigerian lady has thrown her weight behind him

She urged people to let 2Baba be and recounted things she noticed when she visited the estate where the singer lived with Annie Idibia

She hailed 2Baba for enduring for so long and advised men to flee from a wife or partner who is violent

A Nigerian lady, Jewel Ifunaya Chika, has given an account of her observations during her visits to Richmond estate where 2Baba and Annie Idibia resided.

This comes hours after 2Baba confirmed his rumoured relationship with Edo State lawmaker Natasha.

Jewel Ifunaya Chika said 2Baba's separation from Annie was long overdue. Photo Credit: Jewel Ifunaya Chika, Kashgain

Source: Facebook

Lady's observations about 2Baba and Annie Idibia

In a post on Facebook, Ifunaya urged people to let 2Baba be and described his marriage to Annie as a sham.

Ifunaya said she was privy to a lot of information and claimed 2Baba's kids from his previous relationship looked messy and always walked around the estate barefooted.

She added that the singer really endured a lot in his marriage with Annie, claiming there were times the actress screamed at odd hours and disturbed people in the estate.

She further said that the estranged couple fought weekly and that Annie inflicted injury on herself during the fights.

Ifunaya admitted she was scared for 2Baba's life, fearing that people would have woken up one day to news of the couple's death. While hailing the singer for leaving the toxic marriage, she encouraged men to do the same if their partners are violent.

The full text of her Facebook post read:

"Leave 2face alone ooo, it is long overdue to walk out of that sham of a marriage.

"I am privy to a lot of information. I was a regular visitor to Richmond estate where they lived. Mrs A na complete madd woman.

"Do we talk about how messy 2face’s kids from his previous relationship looked? They were always walking aimlessly around the estate bare footed and looking unkept.

"Anyone that has stayed in Richmond estate lekki, will know that 2face has tried.

"Baba over try abeg…

"Or was it the sudden screams of mrs A at odd hours, disturbing people’s peace. Every time I saw Mrs A in that estate, she dey always high and unkept.

"E get one time 2baba sick well well, this woman no give am peace. Most times 2face ends up sleeping in one neighbors house or the other.

"Abi na the weekly fight, and how she is quick to inflict pain on herself and hubby always screaming “We will d!e together”.

"I was scared for 2face’s life, if 2face didn’t walk out from that very toxic partner, we will wake up one morning to hear 2face and mrs A were found dead.

"All the women doing yen yen yen, you won’t allow your brothers stay with that cra$y woman for a day, you people should free 2baba abeg.

"MEN ARE HUMANS, MEN DESERVE TO LIVE, MANY MEN ARE GOING THROUGH DOMESTIC VIOLENCE IN THERE RELATIONSHIP.

"We always advise women to leave a toxic violent relationship/Marriage so they don’t get k!lled, so why won’t such advice apply to men?

"2face went through serious domestic violence and like we advice women to RUN for their lives, i advice 2face to run far far far, no human is worth dy!ng for.

"MEN HEAR ME, IF YOUR WIFE OR PARTNER IS VIOLENT, RUNOOO, LEAVE THAT RELATIONSHIP AND RUN, YOU DESERVE TO LIVE AND TO LIVE HAPPILY."

Lady's account elicits mixed reactions

Enekpen Francess Ehiarinmwian said:

"So, Annie wakes up one peaceful morning and starts cutting herself and tuface.

"Smiles."

Esther Ekanem said:

"I am even happy about the divorce, at least the 2face go reach all of una wey bin dey find am, let Annie rest from a philandering womanizer, let her stop having mental breakdance because of an emotionally unavailable and nonchalant man."

Atuekong Paul Bassey said:

"Just arrived from Esit Urua, where Annie is from. We will soon call her and 2face to our family meeting next week."

Idongesit Ekanem said:

"If TUface was the one with the "mental" condition, wouldn't you all have advice Annie to stand by him and take care of him?

"I'm glad that you're still a very young woman. Trust me, you have no idea the challenges life has in store for you. May people rise up to write shi.ts like this about you."

Aigbokhaevbo Clementina said:

"Who has ears should hear.... Leave that toxic relationship nowwwwww. Run as far as your leg can carry you, if we advocate for women, same also applies to the men. Run sir."

2Baba spotted at Edo State Assembly

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that singer 2Baba was spotted at the Edo State Assembly amid speculations he is dating a politician.

The iconic singer had announced his separation from his estranged wife Annie Idibia some weeks ago.

In a viral video, 2Baba was seen taking his seat at the assembly as fans flocked to watch the singer and take pictures.

Source: Legit.ng