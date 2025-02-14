A Nigerian man has insisted that there's something really strange about 2Baba's behaviour since his divorce saga started

The man said there was nothing wrong in moving on from a failed relationship, but 2Baba was rubbing it on Annie

He said 2baba needed to be helped to come out from the childish behaviour which he has been currently exhibiting after announcing a divorce

A Nigerian man has said Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, needed to be helped so that he would stop behaving like a child when he is already an old man.

The man believes that 2Baba has been exhibiting some strange behaviours since his divorce saga started some weeks ago.

The man says 2Baba did a national broadcast by 1am announcing his separation from his wife. Photo credit: Facebook/Chukwudi Iwuchukwu and Instagram/Natasha Osawaru.

The man is among Nigerians who have been reacting to 2Baba's announcement that he would marry Natasha Osawaru, a lawmaker at the Edo state House of Assembly.

Man mentions what 2baba did by 1am

In his Facebook post, Chukwudi Iwuchukwu said it was strange that 2Baba did a national broadcast on his Instagram page by 1am on the day he announced his divorce.

Iwuchukwu said:

"Nigerians woke up this morning to the distressing and Save Our Soul message from Tuface Idibia's family, especially from his mom, calling on Nigerians and DSS to save their son from the hands of a strange woman because this Tuface is not the Tuface they proudly call their son. This validates what I have always known and what I wrote before, which is that Tuface is going through a midlife crisis, and doing a national broadcast at 1:00 am is a strange behaviour."

How 2Baba is rubbing divorce in Annie's face

Iwuchukwu said there was nothing wrong in leaving a failed relationship but noted that 2Baba was behaving as if he was rubbing it in the face of Annie.

He wrote on Facebook:

"Don’t get me wrong. It is ok for a man to move on from an alleged toxic partner. It is ok to say you don’t want to do again. What is not ok is what Tuface Idibis is doing, rubbing it on the face of her ex, doing a national broadcast, especially when the ex is at her lowest ebb and currently hospitalised."

He said 2Baba needed to man up and stop behaving like a child when he is already a father to many children.

Iwuchukwu stated:

"For many men, they don’t grow beyond their physical body. They are adults in their 40s and 50s; they are having sex, giving birth to babies, the shoulders are bigger, the biceps are bigger, and the muscles are bigger, but they are still kids inside. This syndrome is aptly described by TD Jakes as dwarfism deprivation, and that is exactly what Innocent Idibia is doing.

"We need to save the child within the Tuface of this world by reminding him that he is no longer a child, but rather an adult and a father, and so he needs to behave his age. I’m a man in his thirties, and one thing I will never do is celebrate irresponsibility because the person dancing naked in the market square is a man."

Man insists Annie benefited from marrying 2Baba

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man has argued that there were a lot of benefits attached to being identified as 2Baba's wife.

He said Annie Macaulay would not have agreed to stay with 2Baba if he was an ordinary civil servant.

The man insisted that if 2Baba was earning only N150,000 monthly, there was no way Annie would have stayed with him.

