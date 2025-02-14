A Nigerian lady has argued that there is a real reason why 2Baba was leaving Annie Marcauly for Natasha Osawaru

According to the lady, 2Baba wants to get married to a woman who has made a name for herself without a man

She said 2Baba was looking for a trophy wife and that he had found that in the lawmaker from Edo state

Nigerians have continued to react to 2Baba's decision to pitch his romantic tent with Natasha Osawaru.

News emerged and went viral indicating that 2Baba had put a ring on Natasha's finger, signalling that the wedding bells might soon ring.

The lady said 2Baba wants a trophy wife. Photo credit: Facebook/Rosemary Oge and Instagram/2baba and Natasha Osawaru.

But some people are of the view that there was something 2Baba was looking for in another woman.

One of those who shared this view is Rosemary Oges, a Facebook user who insisted that there was another reason why Annie was given the shorter end of the stick.

Rosemary said 2Baba wants a woman who has her own money and who would support him other than relying wholly on him.

She claimed it was 2Baba that made Annie to shine and noted that 2Baba wants a trophy wife.

She said:

"Na trophy wife 2baba dey find...Natasha don collect ring like this...wahala. 2baba don rush give natasha ring...lord of the ring. Na watin men want, I nor know, I still dey do research."

Lady blasts 2baba for leaving Annie for Natasha Osawaru

The lady said 2Baba would have made it clear from the outset that he wants a trophy wife.

She accused the singer of unnecessarily raising Annie's hope, only to dump her by the roadside in pursuit of another woman.

Rosemary asked Annie to take heart, indicating that the way she was treated by 2Baba was not good.

Social media influencer insists 2Baba is the trophy

Meanwhile, X influencer, Sir Dickson earlier made a post, listing some of the things he claimed Annie benefitted from her union with 2baba.

Sir Dickson said:

"This 2face and Annie break up shows there is no reward for suffering with a man. The suffering: over 20 years of flying private jets, driving the best cars, living in the best house, travelling to the best countries, being with a man you love (whatever his fault. Na you choose am), career growth and endorsement be ause of tour marriage to him, respect in public because you're his wife."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian lady blasts 2Baba over divorce post

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian lady said 2Baba was wrong to announce his divorce from Annie.

The lady said the musician had announced their separation and pending divorce on social media at the wrong time.

According to the lady, Annie was going through a lot at the moment and the post by her ex would make things worse.

