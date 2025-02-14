A Nigerian lady has shared her opinion about the trending saga between 2Baba Idibia, his wife-to-be, Natasha, and his mother

This is coming after 2Baba's mother claimed that her son was not in his right senses, alleging that Natasha used beads to tie her son

However, reacting to the allegation, a Facebook user debunked the claims and explained the significance of the beads

A lady has reacted to a recent video of 2Baba Idibia's mother claiming that her son was no longer acting like someone in his right senses.

The woman had alleged that Natasha Osawaru, 2Baba's new fiancée, used beads to control her son's mind.

Benin lady says beads represents royalty Photo credit: @Ikuoyenmwen Emovon, 2Baba Idibia/ Facebook.

Lady claims Natasha's beads can't control 2Baba

Facebook user Ikuoyenmwen Emovon, who hails from Benin, reacted to the video, shedding light on the cultural significance of the beads.

Emovon explained that, in Benin culture, beads are a symbol of royalty and are often exchanged as a token of love and commitment.

According to Emovon, Natasha's decision to give 2Baba beads was a gesture of affection and a reflection of her royal heritage.

Emovon suggested that 2Baba's mother was mistaken in her assumption that the beads were being used as a form of juju.

In her words:

"I saw the video that 2face mother did saying that her son is not in his right senses and honourable Natasha should remove the beads on his hand and neck. My message is for mama 2face. So you think the bead is a charm or spell? She is just covering up for her son cause people have been dragging her son too much. No mother will like that.

"Honourable Natasha is from a royal family. Her father is a chief. So they are supposed to use beads. She must have given 2face her own beads as her husband-to-be. Yes. We do it like that in Benin. No be the bead dey worry 2face. He is just polygamous in nature."

Reactions as lady speaks about beads

Facebook users stormed the comments section to react to the controversy surrounding 2Baba, his mother and his new lover, Natasha.

Blessing Okpe said:

"So fine ladies with class like this want to marry a single dad of seven children with different women,is it for fame or what because you are from a rich background."

Emeka Oluigbo wrote:

"2baba like woman and he is very straight forward, we the online in-laws can't wait to see him and Natasha get married."

Miller Onwuka reacted:

"This strange woman looks like someone that will use all her political power to deal with Tubaba, if him fuckk up go cheat on her, because we know he must cheat on this woman. Life just dey start where him dey."

Chima Chinaka added:

"Awwwww she's so beautiful, intelligent, charismatic, classy, educated and responsible lady from a respectable background. Tuface Idibia caught a big fish. Congratulations to him."

