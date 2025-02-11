Apostle Solomon Oduro, founder of Apostle Solomon Oduro Ministries, shocked people as he announced his divorce from his wife, Rev Dr Charlotte Oduro, a marriage counsellor

In a press release, the clergyman disclosed what informed the divorce, revealing that they have been separated for three years

Apostle Solomon called on his loved ones, well-wishers and the body of Christ to uphold him and his ex-wife in prayers

Ghanaian pastor, Apostle Solomon Oduro, has announced his divorce from his wife, Rev Dr Charlotte Oduro.

The founder of Apostle Solomon Oduro Ministries disclosed this in a press release dated Monday, February 10, which he shared on his Facebook wall.

Apostle Solomon Oduro revealed that he and Rev Dr Charlotte Oduro have been separated for three years. Photo Credit: Apostle Solomon Oduro Ministries, Instagram/(@therealwomaninme_)

Reason for Apostle Solomon Oduro's divorce

According to the statement, the decision to divorce was reached after much prayer, discussion, and careful consideration.

Apostle Solomon, who said they have been separated for three years, attributed the divorce to unsuccessful multiple efforts at settlement and irreconcilable differences.

Describing himself as a man of God, a public figure and a role model to many, the preacher appealed to his loved ones, well-wishers and the body of Christ to uphold him and his marriage counsellor ex-wife in prayers. The press release read in part:

"...As a man of God, a public figure, and a role model to many, Apostle Solomon Oduro considers it his duty to officially communicate this development to the public to prevent misinformation, speculation, or undue controversy. He humbly requests that this sensitive transition be met with understanding.

"At this juncture, Apostle Solomon Oduro earnestly calls upon his loved ones, well-wishers, and the Body of Christ to uphold both himself and Rev. Charlotte Oduro in prayers. He remains steadfast in his commitment to his divine calling - the propagation of the Gospel of Jesus Christ - and seeks the grace and support of all as he and his former wife navigate this transition.

"Apostle Solomon Oduro deeply appreciates the continued goodwill, love, and prayers of all who have stood by him in his journey of faith..."

The divorce announcement shocked his followers and church congregants.

View the divorce press release below:

Apostle Solomon Oduro announced his divorce from his wife Rev Dr Charlotte Oduro have been separated for three years. Photo Credit: Apostle Solomon Oduro Ministries, Instagram/(@therealwomaninme_)

Apostle Solomon Oduro's announcement shocked people

Samuel Blessing said:

"Aww I was praying and discussing this with someone yesterday, this woman is so loud I think she will be very difficult to handle, aww you guys are rolemodle paa, this is serious I wish this could not happen eei, Apostle it is well with you."

Salem Nana Baffour Emmanuel said:

"Life doesn’t come with a manual; what works for you may not work for others. If you find yourself at a good place by some grace, don’t assume your tactics are better than others who haven’t found themselves where you are. God help you man of God."

Naa D Vanderpuije-Manu said:

"Am shocked everyone is blaming the wife why? What if it was the fault of the man and she can’t stay any longer. Hmmmmmmmmmmm.

"There’s nothing new under the sun, God help us all."

Addi Blessed said:

"No wonder the woman has changed, is now doing her hair, make up n dressing well. But why bring it public though, it causes more harm than good 🥲."

Sokpe Desmond said:

"You see ooo. The woman is so loud. Such women are very difficult to understand and control. Hmmm."

Emmanuel Dartey Sogah said:

"Apostle Solomon Oduro Ministries I am speechless and broken 💔! I can not understand this one. My prayer is that Oh Lord you are the beginning and the finisher. May your Will be done in this matter."

Patience Mawulorm Drah said:

"This was not necessary, my humble advice, Daddy🙏 the media will just use this against yourself and mummy as well, just because of the position you both hold in the ministry of God hmmmmmmn it's well🙏🙏🙏."

