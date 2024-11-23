Christian filmmaker Mike Bamiloye has lamented about how some women who are married to pastors behave

He noted that these women believe that the pastors cannot beat them or divorce them like unbelievers, hence, they do not see the need to change

The veteran actor noted that some pastors are not enjoying their marriages but enduring it, and his post triggered massive reactions

Christian filmmaker Mike Bamiloye has made a case for pastors whose wives are not treating them nicely.

He said that these women think that the pastors cannot beat them like unbelievers or divorce them at will. Hence, they use the pastors' ministerial calling to blackmail them.

Bamiloye, who is the president of Mount Zion Films, also revealed that some pastors are not enjoying their marriages because of the bad behaviours of their wives.

Some netizens agreed with him and noted that some pastors are going through a lot in their marriages. Others said that wives of pastors are not exempted as they are not being treated fairly in their marriages too.

@talk2kaycee:

"Some pastors are also abusive and they use religion to manipulate the women to keep enduring the abuse."

@inotothechartist:

"If you open this can you'll meet loads of Worms in there. Some pastors are seeing Shege but can't say anything."

@aikhionehonedun:

"Many pastors are like rotten eggs oh, I mean rotten apple. They literally use the Bible to manipulate their wives. Some of them, their wives always look worn out, unkempt and never happy looking."

@nena.alu:

"Hhhmm, it's well with us all, nobody talks about this in the church. I know some that slap their husbands, asking that they beat them naa, shebi God called them."

