Actor and politician Desmond Elliot has expressed his feelings as he celebrated his 50th birthday

The veteran movie star noted that he is grateful for friends, family, and the awesome people God has brought his way

He also spoke about the storms that God protected him from, and his fans and colleagues shared their wishes for him

Nollywood actor and politician Desmond Elliot appreciated God as he turned 50 on Tuesday, February 4, 2025.

He shared some glamorous pictures with interesting poses on his Instagram page. According to the thespian, he was grateful to Jesus Christ for protecting him through the storms.

Desmond Elliot celebrates his 50th birthday in classy outfits. Image credit: @desmondelliot

The birthday boy acknowledged how God brought awesome people his way and made his crooked paths smooth.

Desmond Elliot celebrates 50th birthday

Elliot thanked God for family, loved ones, work, politics, films, and life. He added that he was grateful to be alive and worthy on earth.

On his Instagram post, he also prayed that everyone who celebrated with him would experience God's favour and it would surpass their expectations.

The politician is an All Progressives Congress (APC) member representing Surulere Constituency at the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Fans, colleagues celebrate Desmond Elliot's 50th birthday

Check out some of the reactions as Desmond Elliot celebrates his 50th birthday below:

@folukedaramolasalako commented:

"Happy 50th birthday to you dearest brother."

@leolidasofficial reacted:

"Happy birthday Oga Des. 50 is a milestone and may God continue to guide your path, bless and keep you and the family. Happy birthday to our BOSS."

@ufuomamcdermott commented:

"Happy 50th dear brother of mine. Glory to glory, upwards only."

@temitope.lawanson noted:

"Wishing you a long life and prosperity in good health and in wealth sir."

@iamchisomokoye said:

"Happy birthday sir. Wishing you all the best things of life as you hit the big 50."

@kimmy_144 stated:

"Happy birthday sir, many more great years ahead, may God continue to guide and protect you, age in grace sir."

Desmond Elliot celebrates election victory

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Desmond Elliot was well-loved by his supporters in his constituency, and they gave him another chance.

In a viral video online, the politician was seen amid his people thanking them as they rejoiced over his election victory.

Elliot's position as a representative of his Surulere constituency was threatened by his junior colleague, Olumide Oworu, of the Labour Party, but the older politician won the election.

