Former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has stirred a fresh conversation in the polity as he speaks about his daughter

Obasanjo narrated how he sacked his first daughter and how his action instilled fear in all his employees

The elder statesman spoke as he hosted the new Chairman, Board of Management of Federal Medical Centre Idi-Aba in Abeokuta, Dr Dayo Israel

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has recalled how he sacked his daughter from his farm for coming late to work.

Obasanjo recounts how he sacked his daughter over lateness. Photo credit: Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit

Source: Getty Images

"No leader succeeds without stepping on toes"

According to Obasanjo, his action had an indescribable effect on all his employees.

As reported by Vanguard on Sunday, February 9, while hosting Dayo Israel, the new board chairman of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital, at his residence within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library complex.

Obasanjo told his visitor Dr. Dayo Israel that effective leadership requires stepping on toes.

He advised Israel to prepare for challenges and be ready to make firm decisions, to succeed in his role.

Obasanjo dismisses daughter over lateness

Obasanjo recounted the incident involving his first daughter, who had joined his farm for practical experience after he left office as Head of State.

The former president explained that his daughter, a then-student of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Ibadan, was engaged on his farm to gain some practical experience during her long vacation.

He noted that despite an initial warning after arriving late on her first day at work, she repeated the mistake the next day, leading to her immediate dismissal.

The elder statesman said:

“On day one, she resumed a quarter past seven in the morning as against the usual 7 o’clock. I warned her, reminding her that she has an obligation to be of good example to other workers. I told her I will not hesitate to wield the big stick should the same be repeated going forward.

“To my amazement, the following day, she was late to work again. I did not hesitate to send her back right from the gate.”

“Not surprisingly, this had an indescribable effect on all my employees, saying “if Baba could do this to his daughter, who are we?”

Read more about Obasanjo here:

How Obasanjo almost became a drug addict

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Obasanjo shared insights from his time as chairman of the West African Drug Commission under the Kofi Annan Foundation.

He noted the disturbing shift in West Africa’s role from a drug transit hub to a significant consumer region.

Recalling his own near-encounter with smoking as a young man, Obasanjo emphasized how the early temptation to use psychoactive substances could have led to addiction had he not experienced severe coughing, which made him quit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng