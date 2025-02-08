A Nigerian man was excited after meeting his little daughter for the first time, two years after her birth

His wife, who shared the video online, narrated how her husband relocated when she was eight months pregnant

Many who came across the video celebrated the couple and shared similar experiences about reuniting

A woman shared how her husband met their daughter for the first time two years after she was born.

She stated that her husband travelled to Australia when she was eight months pregnant.

He met his daughter for the first time. Photo: @pshuis220

Source: TikTok

In a video by @pshuis220, the woman showed how she communicated every day with her husband via video call since he travelled.

Despite the nine-hour time difference between them, the couple kept talking daily.

After months of failed visa applications, she and her daughter finally got a visa and travelled to be reunited with her husband in Australia.

The video showed the emotional moment they reunited at the airport.

She said:

“After 2 Years, My Husband Meets His Daughter for the First Time!"

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man meets daughter for first time

@A girl has no name said:

"God please let this wait be worth it… let me rejoice too very soon with my hubby."

@the_realfargoo said:

"As u take hold that phone with one hands dy smile , naxo God go make things sweet for u."

@Richies said:

"Omor dis night nah survival of the fittest."

@realmercytalks said:

"See me crying. the wife looks like a really genuine person. she was worth the wait. and when he hugged her first. When he knelt down to hug his daughter.i cover this union with the blood of Jesus."

@Makel said:

"Dear folks ,always know that there will always be genuine people out there who are ready to love you and do life with you together.. don't follow the negativity social media always projects."

@ELLIN said:

"This was litrally me and my daughter. We waited for 9 years...my daughther was just a year when my husband traveled...last year october we joined him in Europe and am greatful he kept his promise."

Read more related stories on couples

Woman reunites with daughter after two years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman based in the United States of America reunited with her daughter after being apart for two years.

The woman made a surprise visit to her daughter’s school, and the moment they reunited melted hearts.

Many who came across the video shared their opinion on the reunion and said they were moved to tears.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng