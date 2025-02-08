A Nigerian woman based abroad has opened up on what she faced while being married to her ex-husband

She shared what he did when she gave birth to his baby, stating that she would never forgive him for it

Many who came across the post shared their views and similar experiences, sparking debate online

An abroad-based Nigerian woman recounted her experience while being married to her ex-husband.

She said she would never forgive her husband for how he treated her after childbirth.

She shared why she's never forgive her ex-husband. Photo: @ogo1513

In a video by @ogo1513 on TikTok, the woman said after giving birth to her child, she begged her husband for a hug.

The woman said that he turned deaf ears to her pleas and refused to hug her.

She stated that though their marriage was already bad, she expected him to hug her at least.

For that reason, she said she’d never forgive him.

She said:

“This happened 15 years ago but I don’t think I’ll ever forgive him.”

The video was captioned:

“Part 1 of things I will never forgive my ex-husband for.”

Watch the video below

Reactions as woman refuses to forgive ex-husband

Many who came across the post shared their views and similar experiences, sparking debate online.

@Ewe.K said:

"My own Did Not Show up. I tired to wake him up. He wanted to Beat me and told me to go to Hospital alone. What I did."

@BaRon YakKi said:

"The day my wife gives birth am getting her a brand new car."

@Glamour@Forever:

"Mine refused to take me to the hospital when I was due, the water had broken, I had to walk on foot to the hospital he didn’t bother, remained home and ate breakfast I had made for him. He showed up the next day in the afternoon..in Europe yet I was new. I cried bcoz of what he did to me not bcoz of labour pain. I left him after getting papers."

@Henry Unfiltered said:

"You didn’t deserve it of course. You deserved more But you can’t tell me you didn’t see his wickedness before you got pregnant for him."

@kool77 said:

"Madam how is this a problem?"

@WSB said:

"They can do worse o. My ex husband use to call my kids to show them he is eating turkey. Knowing I was on a budget taking care of them alone."

@hadiza yahaya said:

"Mine came(with me) to the hospital with his girlfriend while i was labouring to birth our fifth son."

Woman with 4-week-old baby becomes pregnant again

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman got people talking after announcing that she was three weeks and four days pregnant.

The woman had a baby whom she welcomed four weeks before going for another pregnancy test, following symptoms.

Many who came across the post were surprised at the proximity of both events, sparking debate on social media.

