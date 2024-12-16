Woman Laments As Husband Refuses To Allow Her Visit Parents in 5 Years
- A Nigerian woman has not visited her parents in 5 years because her husband did not permit her
- A lady on Facebook shared the woman’s plight as she advised husbands to allow their wives to visit parents
- Many who came across the post shared their diverse views on the woman’s story as it trended on social media
A Nigerian woman lamented that her husband did not permit her to visit her husband.
The woman in question has not visited her parents in five years because her husband has denied her permission.
A lady on Facebook, Stella Onyinye Udenka, shared the woman’s plight on her page.
She also advised husbands to allow their wives to visit their parents.
The lady said in her post:
“Dear married woman, go and visit your parents this Christmas. A married woman just told me that she has not visited her parents since she just got married five years ago, and her husband refused to give her permission.”
Reactions as husband refuses to allow wife visit her parents
Many who came across the post shared their diverse views on the woman’s story as it trended on social media.
Ebere Victoria Ikem said:
"Haaaaa that's unfair na."
Faith Abba said:
"It can never be me oooo."
Ijele Nwa said:
"Permission from a man that had obviously visited his own parents 5x this year."
Omah Chidiegbo said:
"Hmmmmmph my children shall never jam this kin spouse AMEN."
Mbamalu Hyacinth said:
Something must have triggered it........ Enquire more. Some inlaws would give you a treatment that will make you take such decisions."
Crown Ubongabasi said:
"Mine isn't my husband buy a personal decision, my mom treated me with disdain all through my single days and couldn't even hide it during my marriage.....so l just had to cut ties with her."
Source: Legit.ng
