A Nigerian man narrated how his brother narrowly escaped death due to constant calls from wife

He shared how his brother was found in a near-death incident on time because the latter’s wife always checked on him

Many who came across the post shared similar experiences concerning communication with loved ones

A Nigerian man shared how his brother was saved from a near-death incident because his wife always called him on the phone.

He shared that when his brother newly married his wife, the couple always had frequent calls with each other.

He shared how his brother's wife always cha=ecked on her husband. Photo: @okikiayo11, skynesher via Getty Images

In a post by @okikiayo11 on X, the man recounted how his brother’s wife tried reaching her husband but to no avail.

Stating that the incident happened in March 2024, the man said his brother’s wife started panicking at the 3rd hour because it was unlike her husband to miss her calls.

In the 4th hour, his wife started calling family members and acquaintances, and that was how they knew her husband was involved in an incident at work and passed out.

The tweet read:

“My Elder brother and his wife newly married usually calls each other very frequently, every hour you will be hearing. hello babe, bla bla bla. One day (March 2024) she was calling him for 3 hours and he hasn’t picked the call not texted her back. His wife knew this is unlike him, she was worried at the 3rd hour. She started calling everyone around but there was no information about him.

“She escalated the matter but some of us were thinking it’s just 4 hours now relax he is not a kid. Not knowing my brother got trapped in the diesel tank as he was trying to scoop diesel to keep the workplace facility running since the guys have not brought diesel.

“He was in a diesel tank and had passed out in it. It took Jesus to bring him back to life. For a moment imagine if he had the habit of not reaching out for long, no one would know what was happening, he would die in the diesel tank.”

See the tweet below:

Reactions as man shares brother’s near-death experience

@Nefisah001 said:

“Rmbr the case of that man that was killed and buried in a hotel in Ife. Yes he died but his family wouldn't have gotten justice if not for the communication pattern btw him and his wife. She was so sure he landed that hotel cause he told her so. She stood her ground cos she knew.”

@el_feezy said:

“My mum calls u twice and u did not pick, she might pull down heavens.”

