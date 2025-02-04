An excited father rolled on the floor after his daughter gifted him a car after 30 years of riding a bike

The lady shared how her father sacrificed his education and all to see his children through school and provide for the family

Those who came across the video shared their thoughts on the lady’s gift to her father and appreciated him

A lady shared her father’s reaction as she got him a car after 30 years.

She narrated how her father lost his job when she was born and had to start riding a bike to cater for the family.

He was surprised by the gift. Photo: @lizbethopticals1

In the video by @lizbethopticals1 on TikTok, the lady shared when her father saw the car.

She handed him the car documents and he knelt in excitement.

Man rolls on floor after receiving car

The lady’s father rolled on the floor as he appreciated God for the gift.

The lady went further to narrate how her father struggled to find a job after she was born.

She said though her father was a graduate, he started riding bike because he turned down a job offer that could’ve separated him from his family.

Her words:

“My dad’s reaction to getting a car after 30 years of riding bike. God did it. My Dad lost his job the year I was born. Every effort made to get a new job was Fruitless; When he later got a job it was in another state and he didn’t want to be separated so he rejected the offer.

“My father had to put his pride and ego of being a graduate aside to make sacrifices for us to be successful, He started riding bike ever since then. I have never seen him call anyone/ family before he could pay our school fees or rent. He did it all. I’m so proud to call you my father, My favourite person. Congratulations My tall man.”

Reactions trail lady’s video of her father

Those who came across the video shared their thoughts on the lady’s gift to her father and appreciated him.

@BIG T said:

"Na Daddy Dey buy car for, Na Mummy fess Enter am. My Gender. Congratulations Daddy."

@Audrey said:

"You can never be a present father,a protector and a provider father and not be rewarded for it. May every selfless and amazing father be alive to reap the fruits of their labor in Jesus Name."

@Kristy's Stylez said:

"I love to see men eat the fruit of their labor."

