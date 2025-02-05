A young man who bought an iPhone for his younger sister shared her reaction after she received it

The video showed the moment the man visited his sister in her school hostel to give her the phone

Many who came across the video hailed the man and shared similar experiences with their siblings

A Nigerian man showed how he surprised his sister with an iPhone at her school.

He showed when he tried to conceal the iPhone in a plate of fried chicken he bought at an eatery.

In the video by @dfw.sabiboy on TikTok, the man arrived at his sister’s school hostel in a car.

She came outside to meet him and he offered her the plate of chicken he bought, stating that she wasn’t expecting him.

At this point, she was clueless about the phone till he asked her to give him one of the fried chickens inside the plate.

Lady reacts after brother gives her iPhone

When she opened the nylon, she was surprised to see the phone inside.

She unboxed the phone and went ahead to hug her brother, who said he couldn’t remember the last time they shared a hug.

She danced happily after hugging her brother.

The man then stated that it was important to put family first before strangers.

The video was captioned:

“POV: I surprised my sister with a new phone in her school. Big bro duties.”

Reactions as lady gets iPhone from brother

Many who came across the video hailed the man and shared similar experiences with their siblings.

@Shuga said:

“I look my sisters nd brother I shake head, upon say I be lastborn.”

@Amaposh said:

“My own brother na to de ask me where I get money buy my iPhone.”

@Jessica said:

“I ask my bro money to get my cream he told me he haven’t buy his babe own let alone me lol”

@Ruthie Zeng said:

“I have like four of them.and non has ever surprised me with anything.Am proud of u.”

@Onyinyechukwu said:

“Deep down,I know that my brothers can do all this for me but they are not yet financially buoyant. My prayers are always with them.”

@C.A.R.A.M.E.L said:

“Come nd dash me phone, even if it's used. I need phone badly. Last one got stolen.”

@Kindness love said:

“i just feel like crying. I wish mine is still alive, nobody to surprise me, just on my own, but nevertheless we keep pushing.”

