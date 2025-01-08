A little boy melted hearts after he assisted his classmate in carrying her bag on their first day of school

When he saw her approaching, he moved towards her and embraced her before assisting her in carrying her bag

Many who came across the video applauded the little boy, as others wondered the cause of his sweet gesture

A little boy went viral after he was filmed helping his classmate on their first day of school.

He saw the little girl approaching and embraced her at the entrance of their class.

Little boy carried her bag after hugging her. Photo: @fidel5050

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @fildel5050 on TikTok, the little boy moved to carry the girl’s back after they hugged.

The little girl had accidentally dropped her schoolbag in a bid to embrace the boy, prompting him to assist in carrying the bag to the class after their heartwarming moment.

He carried the bag and led the way as they entered their classroom.

As of the time of this report, the video had over 11 million views on TikTok.

The video was captioned:

"First day of school."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as boy welcomes classmate to school

Many who came across the video applauded the little boy, as others wondered the cause of his sweet gesture.

Some also appreciated the boy's parents for his upbringing.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@fenna_empire said:

"May the girl continue to be a girl, and the boy continues to be a boy till their old age. Amen."

@ella_of_troy said:

"Nobody is talking about the teacher that was fast enough to shield them from almost falling."

@Swtness_wordrobe said:

"The truth is this little boy is doing exactly what what he see his dad do. Think about it , kiddos to his parents, love lives there."

@missmeiza said:

"Easy to know how loving caring and affectionate his father is."

@Respect said:

"My son everyday,I com to pick him from school.this boy always carry this girl bag while am standing outside waiting for him to comout fast. all the girls in his school lov me u will be hear David mom."

@Sherrie mwesh said:

"The gentleman didn't want to use the wheels on the bag to look weak to his queen. he lifted the bag. I love this couple already."

@dab_fabriksncouture said:

"This boy is trained with love , a kind and gentle man at this age , I’m so amazed he will grow up to be a loving husband."

@Coce said:

"Who raised that king?"

Read more related stories on children

Little boy gets N1m toy car

In a related story, a Nigerian man spent N75m on a new car for his wife while his young son got a toy car worth N1 m.

The man also revealed that he has six other cars, including a GLE, Chevrolet Camaro, and G-Wagon.

People who came across the video hailed the man and gave their opinions on his choice of cars and perceived wealth.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng