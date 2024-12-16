A little Nigerian girl, Ayooluwa, relocated to the United States of America to stay with her parents

The young girl has been with her grandmother for four years, and a sweet video captured her relocation journey

Many who came across the video congratulated the little girl and her family on the relocation to America

A little Nigerian girl named Ayooluwa has relocated to the United States of America.

She had been staying with her grandparents for four years, and her mum came to Nigeria to take her to America.

A video shared by the little girl’s aunt, @temsugc, showed Ayooluwa’s relocation journey.

Little girl gets US visa in two days

The girl’s mother came from America to attend her visa interview.

Ayooluwa’s visa was ready in two days, and she travelled with her mum to America.

The video was captioned:

“Finally used the japa sound for my niece.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian girl relocates to US

@WillStell Mothercare said:

“I’m facing the same problem I left my 1yr 6month but I know this will be my testimony soon.. so happy for her.”

@sunflower said:

“Ayooluwa didn't say goodbye to me before leaving. Thank you Jesus for the gift of Ayooluwa. congratulations my baby.”

@Mubamz said:

“Ayooluwa still first you comot this country Temi.”

@Onyi-ofthegoodLife said:

“Congratulations sweet girl.”

AYOOLUWA said:

“Awww. First time seeing someone bearing exactly my name.”

Oluwafeyisikemi said:

“So beautiful… congratulations princess.”

CEO@glossyhairwayz said:

“Awww congratulations baby.”

