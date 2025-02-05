A lady got people talking when she shared what happened after she visited her boyfriend at his house unannounced

She shared a video of herself crying, stating that she waited for two years before finding the courage to share her experience

Those who came across the post shared their similar experiences about visiting their boyfriends unannounced

A lady stirred reactions after sharing the outcome of visiting her boyfriend without informing him earlier.

She noted that she visited her boyfriend unannounced and her experience left her in tears.

In a video by @luyandacabe on TikTok, the beautiful lady shared a video of herself in tears.

She noted that she went to her boyfriend's place without telling him.

In the caption, the lady said she waited for two years before finding the courage to share her experience, and the time stamp on the video confirmed that the incident took place in 2023.

The video went viral, having over 2.8m views as of the time of this report.

She said:

"Pov: You went to his place without telling him. 2 years later, I can finally post about it."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady's crying video

Those who came across the post shared their similar experiences about visiting their boyfriends unannounced.

@tatendamuoni1 said:

"I went to his house and had no keys. Sent him a text to ask if he was home and he said no (didn’t tell him I was there). I sat outside, an hour later he opens the door and a girl walks out! Yoh."

@Asandé said:

"yohhh i feel your pain💔people who have never felt the pain of being cheated on wont understand."

@Beauty 123 said:

"My man is just too smart then cuz if you like visit him in the midnight unannounced you will never see anything."

@Shuga said:

"Mine was on Sunday he sent tp to come back from my sisters place I decided not to be online then visited unannounced i saw girl wearing his boxer and siglet doing laundry for i just smiled and ask."

@Gift Ntekim206 said:

"You even have steeze and composure. I rolled on the ground outside of his house crying,he refused to open the door,his elder brother was the one consoling me and his neighbors were laughing."

@Sarah_Hairs said:

"I cried inside a taxi d driver and passengers gathered money to give me cos I told them my money got missing."

