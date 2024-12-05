A Nigerian lady shared how she announced her pregnancy to her husband in a lovely viral video

A Nigerian lady announced her pregnancy in a unique way, which warmed many hearts.

She informed her husband about her pregnancy while they both made a video.

In the clip shared by @her.excellency098, the man was so happy as she showed him the pregnancy test kit.

The man was so happy that he carried his wife and hugged her.

He also danced joyfully as they celebrated the good news.

She said:

“This was a very surreal and beautiful day for us and I’m happy to share it with you guys. November 2024 was a blessing to us and I pray December comes with even better things.”

Reactions trail lovely pregnancy reveal video

Many who came across the video congratulated the couple, while others "tapped" into their blessings.

@Makeup artist in Lagos/Ikorodu said:

"If my husband use one hand carry me like that them go admit m."

@ADEBAOLA said:

"This shall be my testimony before the end of this year in Jesus name. Congratulations to u and ur hubby. I’m happy for you sis."

@Michelle| UGC Creator said:

"Awwww. Literally the happiest day of his life! Congratulations once more Asa."

@Favour Ada said:

"Not him carrying you with one hand.congratulations to you both."

