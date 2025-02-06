A lady decided to pay her boyfriend a visit without first telling him that she was coming to see him

However, the whole thing ended up badly as the lady appeared to have seen something that broke her heart

In a trending video, the lady was seen weeping profusely but she did not tell her audience what happened

A lady was left in profuse tears after she made a trip to her boyfriend's house.

The video is trending on TikTok where it has attracted thousands of comments from netizens.

The lady was seen crying after visiting her boyfriend. Photo credit: TikTok/@preciousp1957.

Source: TikTok

In the video which was posted by @preciousp1957, the lady was spotted crying profusely.

However, she did not narrate the details of what happened at her boyfriend's house.

Many people interpreted it to mean that she may have seen something that broke her heart.

Others said it was good for one to tell their lovers before visiting them.

She captioned the video:

"You went to his place without telling him. After God, fear men."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady cries after visiting her boyfriend

@fountains said:

"The economy is doing wonderfully."

@Honey said:

"I thought they don't cheat on beautiful ladies like you."

@Tlhabanelo_Nhlanhla said:

"You don’t visit a Dr without proper appointment."

@0000000 said:

"You found what you expected to find because deep down you already knew he was cheating, so relax, heal and go out there and get your heart broken again."

@Refiloe Sweetness Mohlamonyane said:

"I am definitely doing this to Tomorrow I'm going to him without telling him."

@user3479723457223 said:

"Yooh, I was out parting and came home with 2 huns. The other one was supposed to sleep in the couch but both ended up in my bed. Then boom madam walks in. It felt like she sent those girls."

@sweet Angent.. said:

"Please don't go to someone's place unannounced unless they paid lobola for you.. Guys let's avoid ukuphuma amafinyela unnecessary."

@Mr Too Da,mn Good said:

"Whatever you're crying for, he is wrong and doesn't deserve you. I'm sorry."

