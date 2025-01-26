A Nigerian pregnant woman went viral after showcasing the baby items her husband purchased

She highlighted that the total cost was N2.2 million and praised her husband for acquiring the items ahead of her delivery

Many viewers who came across the video shared their opinions on the baby items as it gained popularity on TikTok

A Nigerian pregnant woman displayed the baby items her husband bought ahead of her delivery.

She revealed that her husband spent N2.2m on the items, which were displayed on the bed.

In a video by @malytoficial, the lady showed off her baby bump as she danced beside the bed.

In the caption, the excited pregnant woman noted that every item that was bought was worth the amount.

The items included a baby carrier, baby clothes, diapers, a set of flasks, baby hangers and other items.

The video went viral, garnering over 1.1 million views on TikTok.

She said:

“My 2.2 million naira baby things. God bless my hubby. Everything was worth it.”

Reactions trail N2.2m baby things

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the baby items as the video went viral on TikTok.

@CHISOM said:

"With 2.2 million naira no baby foreign wardrobe????"

@IJE Betty said:

"I'm pregnant too but I haven't bought anything yet bcos of money."

@Caleb Gabriel said:

"Try to maintain privacy it really help....even Davido chioma no do like this...."

@MRS T said:

"Others go come feel like their husband no Dey try una can lie ehn."

@Ewatomi said:

"Hmmmm and I day here day beg God at least 50k to buy baby things and hospital thing all is well Sha God we provide for all of us that looks unto him."

JNANCE said:

"My first child I spent 200m and my second I spent 350m God bless my hubby. since Una won dey mad for this app so."

@Queen Neche228 said:

"So me wey my hubby give 100k. God bless my odogwu e no easy. My son handsome pass children dey spent millions and billions on."

@Abigail Bella739 said:

"Baby things are very expensive she’s being honest."

@PrettySky said:

"2.2m keh. Ahh e too cheap oo. Mine I spent almost 25m buying stuff den 10m in hospitals. God bless my hubby more. Congratulations."

