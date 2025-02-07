A woman got people talking after announcing that she was three weeks and four days pregnant

The woman had a baby whom she welcomed four weeks before going for another pregnancy test, following symptoms

Many who came across the post were surprised at the proximity of both events, sparking debate on social media

A woman generated buzz on social media after revealing her pregnancy four weeks after welcoming a baby.

In a viral video, she narrated how she found out she was 3 weeks and 4 days pregnant, just four weeks after having a baby.

The nursing mother recounted how she found out she was pregnant. Photo: @MrsjellySantos

The video was shared by @MrsJellySantos on X, where the woman was seen detailing how it happened.

She said:

"I’ve been crying all day. I was having cramps and other symptoms, so I decided to go to the ER, thinking something might be wrong since I just had a baby. I had a baby a month ago. They ran some tests and asked if I thought I was pregnant. I said no, even though I hadn’t waited the full six weeks. I'm embarassed. Y'all don't judge me."

“Then the doctor came in and told me I was pregnant again. I was in disbelief. I asked them to run the test again because I just couldn’t believe it. My baby is only a month old, and now I’m three weeks and four days pregnant.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail pregnancy announcement

@MrsJellySantos said:

“I was so traumatized from childbirth I didn’t have s*x for more than a year after. I almost lost my bootyhole. I had to rethink if I was ready for those consequences again.”

@_IndianDolly said:

“She’s embarrassed but she filmed and uploaded the video to tiktok.”

@malkin_kris said:

“Well, actually, this can’t be, after giving birth there is bleeding for almost a month, cleansing of the uterus, What are you talking about? How can a pregnancy be 3 weeks?”

@kissyfvce said:

“For her to be 3 weeks pregnant she not only JUST didn’t wait the 6 weeks, she was probably still bleeding, unhealed, sore, tired, and one week postpartum. Urges aside, you nor your partner has any care or regard for her body.”

@MimiLightseer said:

“I’m not judging because a lot of people do not wait the full six weeks. I am judging because you didn’t believe fat meat is greasy! I know they told her she needs to consider contraceptives because you’re the most fertile right after giving birth. I KNOW they told her that!”

According to the UK National Health Service, there were no rules regarding how soon a woman can engage in s*xual relations after giving birth.

A publication on its site read:

"There are no rules about when to start having s*x again after you have given birth...You can get pregnant 3 weeks after the birth of a baby, including if you're breastfeeding and your periods haven't started again. You need to use contraception every time you have s*x after giving birth unless you want to get pregnant again."

