A woman became a viral sensation after she made unexpected demands from the Pakistani government

The 32-year-old woman who travelled to meet her boyfriend in Pakistani ended up demanding huge money from the country

She stated that she needed the money to fix the country as she refused to return to New York, where she came from

An American woman, Onijah Andrew Robinson, who travelled to Pakistan to meet her lover has refused to leave the country but demanded 100,000 (approximately ₦150million) from the government.

Onijah said she needed the money to “reconstruct” the country, as she shared more about her plans.

The woman demanding money from Pakistani govt refused to return to America. Photo: Daily Mail

Source: UGC

American lady demands N150m from Pakistani govt

Daily Mail reported that she flew to Pakistan to meet her 19-year-old online lover and after his family said they couldn't get married, she refused to leave the country.

Rather, she organised press conferences to demand a huge sum of money, insisting that she was going to reconstruct Pakistan.

In one of the press conferences, as reported by Geo News, Onijah said:

“My plan is to rebuild this entire country. I'm asking for $100k, and I need $20k in cash by the end of this week. That's my demand from the government.

“The government needs to fix these streets… it's ridiculous here, I don't like it. You all need to understand that Pakistan needs new buses, taxis, and cars.”

E News reported that she continued to push for financial support and real estate in Pakistan.

Her words:

“I’m not talking unless y’all giving me land and $2,000 or more every week. You hear me? I’m getting my Pakistani passport and Pakistani ID.”

Onijah, said to be a mother of four, was also claiming to be married to her alleged lover.

Controversy trails Onijah's meeting with online lover

Daily Mail reported that Onijah arrived in Pakistan in October 2024 and allegedly met with her lover, whom she met on Facebook.

After his parents refused to give their blessings in the relationship, Onijah reportedly camped outside his house and refused to return to New York, where she came from.

However, some other reports claimed that her lover never showed up for the meeting.

Along the line, her tourist visa expired and an NGO offered to help her with a ticket back to the US, which she refused, according to reports from Black Enterprise.

Relationship stories that got people talking

In the Nigerian scene, some relationship stories went viral due to the activities of the parties involved.

Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady fumed after a man asked her to send him N3,000 two days into their talking stage. She shared a screen record of the man’s voice note as he shared the reason for asking for such amount.

Another Nigerian lady got engaged to her lover six months after she experienced heartbreak and gave up on falling in love.

In a related story, a single mother showed off three engagement rings from her past relationships and shared the story behind each of them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng