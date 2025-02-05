A Nigerian woman and her three kids reunited with her husband in Canada after seven months apart

She shared the process of her relocation which happened seven months after her husband earlier travelled

Many who came across the video congratulated the family on their reunion, as others "tapped" into the blessings

A Nigerian woman shared the heartwarming moment she reunited with her husband in Canada.

She revealed that her husband travelled in July 2023, leaving her and their three children behind in Nigeria.

She reunited with her husband after seven months. Photo; @chidimmaezema

In the video by @chidimmaezema on TikTok, the woman said her husband left her and her kids behind in July 2024 after 8 years of always being together.

She showed the emotional moment they hugged at the airport while holding back tears.

Woman processes travel plans after husband’s relocation

She said that after her husband travelled, he encouraged her and gave her hope.

After crying, she decided to be positive and focus on her business, studies and kids.

In August 2023, she and her children passed their medicals and started plans for travelling.

When she went for biometrics, their passports were requested for the same day.

Woman and kids reunite with husband

She said they finally relocated in January 2024, showing the moment her husband welcomed her and her kids at the airport.

On seeing her husband approaching, she and her kids ran to him with happiness.

She said:

“Family is everything. On January 2024, we reunited with our daddy. #onthisday.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as woman reunites with husband

Many who came across the video congratulated the family on their reunion, as others “tapped” into the blessings.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

Mr Deric said:

"so after all dis sacrifices ,if u divorce him to take his properties.na thunder but make I just keep quiet sha."

Emmanuella art said:

"Dear TikTok this is the kind of videos I want to be seeing on fyp not couples fight!ng. This is very beautiful. Congratulations."

@CHRISROSE said:

"How did you do the business now, ma? did you put someone there?just asking for myself. though

@blessed said:

"This was my utmost desire but one month to my husbands arrival, he died in an accident. still like a dream to me but.... meanwhile, congratulations to you dear."

Source: Legit.ng