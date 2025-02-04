A lady is in deep pain after discovering that the man she trusted has abandoned her and married another woman

A lady is heartbroken after she returned from abroad and discovered that her husband married another woman.

The lady was said to have travelled to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where he lived and worked for five years.

When Rachel returned from Dubai, she was chased away by her husband. Photo credit: X/ Gabriel Buule and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

According to the story which was shared on X by Gabriel Buule, a journalist and fact-checker at Daily Monitor, the lady is identified as Rachel.

Gabriel said while living in Dubai, Rachel worked as a housemaid and sent money home to her husband.

Woman kicked out by husband upon return from Dubai

The money she was sending to the man was to be used to build a house for them.

However, upon her return, her husband kicked her out of the house and then replaced her with a different woman.

The story goes:

"This young woman worked as a housemaid in Dubai for five years, and she kept sending money to her husband to build a house. Upon return, the man married a different woman and chased her away. Rachel needs our help. Recho tells me that she wants, @PoliceUg or anyone to force the man to at least refund part of the money and also have access top her two children."

She has two kids with the man in question. Many X users who have seen the story condemned the man over what he did to Rachel.

Reactions as man kicks his wife out

@AbiazRwamwiri said:

"My son Gabriel, suggest, how can help Rachel? Did she share with you how she needs to be helped?".

@Kyoshabire67531

"Does she have any kids with him,does she know her in laws? If yes, let her involve the in-laws. Anyone can change especially after involving in monetary terms, let's stop this habit, I know a girl who used to send money to her boyfriend and it ended in tears."

@SakariRonald2 said:

"If she has evidence of the money she has been sending then let her go to police and they arrest the man...."

@afekualfred said:

"This post caught my attention. What our sisters in the Middle East endure to achieve their dreams, only to face more harsh treatment, is evil. There might be underlying issues that need investigation. If the allegations are correct, it's embarrassing."

Man abandons woman who helped him

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady sponsored her man to Europe and he ended up abandoning her.

The woman said the man changed immediately after he arrived abroad and indicated that he did not want to be with her anymore.

The heartbroken woman said she and her man got married in Nigeria before she helped her to move to Europe, but their relationship went sour over there.

