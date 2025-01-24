Man Who Went to Prison Abroad Returns, Secretly Builds House for His Father Who Thought He Was Dead
- A Nigerian man who was based abroad got people emotional after he reunited with his father, who thought that he was dead
- He shared a video where he showed his father the house he was secretly building for him in Nigeria
- Many who came across the video celebrated the man after he revealed why he showed hid father the uncompleted building
A Nigerian man who was based abroad opened up on how he suffered overseas.
He stated that he suffered after he was sent to prison and his father thought he was dead.
In a post by @mezodasy on X, the man shared how he returned and secretly built a house for his father.
He said:
“After years of suffering in abroad prison my dad thought I was dead but I was not. Was secretly building a house for him in Nigeria.”
Man reunites with father after years
A video he shared showed the moment his father reunited with him after many years.
His father was shocked to see him as they embraced each other in happiness.
The older man knelt down after seeing the house his son built for him.
His son said he decided to show his father house to strengthen him.
He said:
“I had to reveal my surprise earlier to give him more life.”
The man added:
“Picked up my father to show him this little gift I have been building secretly for him. Man is getting old and weak everyday. The shock on his face when he saw me.”
See the post below:
Reactions as man builds house for father
Many who came across the video celebrated the man after he revealed why he showed hid father the uncompleted building.
@Smartinoreads said:
"Rare dads W bcos it’s always Mother claiming the moment."
@Tobechukwu9058 said:
"Oga u r building a house for ur self and not for ur dad… dad was very proud and happy man."
@OlanmaDiamond said:
"Awwnn God bless you. Congratulations."
@_Murphyabraham said:
"I really appreciate what you did for your dad, God will continue to bless you and he will live longer to enjoy this house you built."
@lucialstar said:
"You did well bro, more grace."
@ibrahim_macduff said:
"More elevations for more surprises to your Dad."
@Maximilly7 said:
"Congratulations and keep making him proud."
@oluwa_Billy said:
"Congratulations to you boss."
